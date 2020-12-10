‘QE does not release the government from its liabilities’: BoC deputy governor

Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry used a key speech Thursday to defend the central bank’s quantitative easing program, seeking to dispel the notion that the central bank is printing money to finance the federal government’s huge deficit.
In an address via video-conference to the Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John chambers of commerce, Mr. Beaudry stressed that the QE program is targeted at lowering long-term interest rates to stimulate the economy – not to fund government spending. The QE program is the program under which the government has purchased more than $180-billion of Government of Canada debt since April.
“To put it simply: we are not providing a free lunch for the government. The government will have to repay the bonds that we purchase through our QE program when they reach maturity,” he said.
“The sole purpose of QE is to reduce the cost of borrowing for everyone in Canada, so we can help people get back to work and achieve our inflation target.”
Mr. Beaudry’s comments were part of the central bank’s economic progress report – an update speech that the central bank routinely provides as a follow-up to interest-rate decisions that land in between its quarterly Monetary Policy Reports. On Wednesday, the bank held its key policy rate steady at its record-low 0.25 per cent – where it has sat since a series of urgent rate cuts at the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March – and reaffirmed its commitment to continue the QE program, under which it buys at least $4-billion a week of federal government bonds in the open market.
Mr. Beaudry said that with the opposing forces of the second wave of the pandemic and the arrival of vaccines affecting the economic outlook, “Going forward, both downside and upside risks to inflation are in play.” He said that should the economy take a “persistent turn for the worse,” the central bank has options, including increasing its QE program or using it to apply target specific bond yields – what is known as yield curve control.
He also said the bank might be open to cutting its key rate below 0.25 per cent – something the bank until recently hasn’t considered, as it has consistently referred to 0.25 per cent as the effective bottom. However, he said the bank would still keep the rate “positive.”
“We’ve been clear that, barring a dramatically different set of circumstances, we don’t think negative rates would be productive in a Canadian context.”
But most of the speech was dominated by a detailed explanation of how the QE program works, with relatively little discussion of the bank’s current economic views. It’s evidence that the Bank of Canada is concerned about perceptions surrounding the program, amid criticism by the federal Conservative opposition that the central bank is enabling profligate government spending – and dangerously expanding its balance sheet in the process.
The bank’s asset purchases since the pandemic began have increased the size of its balance sheet to more than $530-billion, from about $120-billion when the crisis began. A little more than half of that is made up of federal government bonds – accounting for roughly one-third of the entire supply of government long-term debt.
In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre suggested the Bank of Canada was in danger of becoming “an ATM for [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s insatiable spending appetites.”
In response to questioning from Conservative members in a House of Commons Finance Committee hearing last month, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem repeatedly said, “We’re not financing the government.”
Mr. Beaudry emphasized the same point.
“QE does not release the government from its liabilities,” he said. “We are not financing government spending at no cost, nor are we making the government’s debt disappear.”
“There is a big difference between financing the government and influencing the cost of government financing. Through QE, the Bank of Canada is doing the latter – we are lowering the cost of borrowing for the government. But most importantly, we are lowering the cost of borrowing for everyone in the economy.”
He also played down concerns that the increase of money supply that has resulted from the bank’s expansion of its balance sheet will fuel runaway inflation.
“It is true that QE is designed to increase our current low level of inflation. That’s the whole point – to get us back near our 2 per cent target,” Mr. Beaudry said.
“But rest assured, we will not overuse QE and overshoot our 1-to-3 per cent target range for inflation. The exit strategy for our QE program is tied to our inflation goals.”
“We will pursue quantitative easing until our economic recovery is well under way,” he added, reiterating the central bank’s forward guidance on its QE program.
“At that point, we will have three different options,” he said.
“Once the amount of purchases has been reduced, the first option would be to stabilize the level of assets on our balance sheet by reinvesting any proceeds from maturing assets into new ones. This would maintain – but not increase – the level of stimulus.”
“The second option would be to allow maturing assets to roll off the balance sheet and not reinvest the proceeds.”
“The third option would be to actively sell the assets, thus quickly reducing our balance sheet. This option would be the most aggressive for reducing the level of stimulus,” he said.
“Our choice between the different options would depend on our outlook for the evolution of inflation,” he added.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.