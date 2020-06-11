Quadriga’s missing money due to fraudulent trading by founder, watchdog says

The bulk of the money missing from QuadrigaCX’s cryptocurrency exchange stems from fraudulent trading by its founder, the late Gerald Cotten, who ran it as a Ponzi scheme, Ontario’s securities watchdog says in a new report.
The operations of Quadriga, once Canada’s largest exchange for trading virtual currencies such as bitcoin, have come under scrutiny following Mr. Cotten’s death in December 2018. The platform’s founder and sole director was 30 when he died from complications related to Crohn’s disease while on his honeymoon in India, leaving more than 76,000 clients owed a combined $215 million.
Bankruptcy trustee Ernst & Young was able to recover only $46 million of the funds, resulting in a shortfall of $169 million.
The Ontario Securities Commission undertook a review of Quadriga’s operations to determine where the money went. The OSC’s report, made public Thursday, puts to rest speculation about millions of dollars possibly having been left on the table because access to Quadriga’s cryptocurrency wallets was made impossible with Mr. Cotten’s death.
The majority of Quadriga’s shortfall – roughly $115 million – arose from fraudulent trading, according to the OSC’s review, which spanned 10 months and involved analyzing trading and blockchain data and interviewing key witnesses. Mr. Cotten opened Quadriga accounts under aliases such as Sceptre Gerry, Aretwo Deetwo and Seethree Peaohhh, crediting them with fictitious cryptocurrency not backed by any real deposits.
“With a few keystrokes, Cotten could make any amount of fake money or crypto assets appear in his alias accounts, and he regularly did so,” the OSC’s report reads.
On two occasions he credited an account he operated under the alias Chris Markay with large deposits – one for $100 million and another for $50 million – which he then used to trade with clients on the platform.
Mr. Cotten sustained losses when the price of cryptocurrencies changed, creating a shortfall that he covered with other clients’ deposits. “In effect, this meant that Quadriga operated like a Ponzi scheme,” the report said.
He lost an additional $28 million while trading client assets on other cryptocurrency exchanges, something he did without informing customers.
Miller Thomson LLP, the law firm representing the bankrupt exchange’s users, requested late last year that the RCMP exhume Mr. Cotten’s body and conduct an autopsy given the “questionable circumstances” surrounding his death. The letter, dated. Dec. 13, 2019, said an autopsy is needed to confirm both the identity of the body and the cause of death, and requested it be completed by spring of 2020 due to “decomposition concerns.”
The OSC said its findings are specific to Quadriga and should not be taken to mean that similar misconduct has occurred at other cryptocurrency exchanges.
However, the regulator cautioned that such exchanges involve “unique risks” which investors may not be aware of, and used the example of Quadriga as a reminder that, except in special circumstances, crypto trading platforms need to be registered with their respective securities commission. Quadriga was not registered, but according to guidance released through the Canadian Securities Administrators in January, platforms like it need to be.
In that guidance, the CSA – the umbrella organization for all of Canada’s securities commissions – said that any crypto asset trading platforms that don’t immediately deliver the underlying crypto asset to their customers will be considered to be dealing in securities or derivatives.
“Many crypto asset trading platforms are not registered and have taken the position that they are not required to register with securities regulators. This is an important message to communicate to users and potential users of these platforms, as they may have false impressions about the extent of crypto asset trading platform regulation,” the report states.
The OSC said it has determined that it would not be in the public interest to launch an enforcement proceeding against Quadriga, given that the “directing mind” of the corporation has died, the company has ceased its operations and its assets are now subject to a court-supervised bankruptcy process. Instead, the regulator has published its findings in the hopes that doing so could prevent such a situation from recurring.
