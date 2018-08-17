Quebec announces taxi driver compensation in wake of Uber’s rise

The Quebec government has outlined how it intends to compensate taxi drivers who’ve seen the value of their permits plummet since the arrival of ride-hailing service Uber in the province.

It says it will dole out cheques ranging from $1,000 to $46,700 per permit, depending on the region where the driver operates.

In last March’s provincial budget, Finance Minister Carlos Leitao promised $250 million for taxi drivers without stating how the money would be distributed.

Story continues below advertisement

Taxi drivers in good standing as of last March 27 will receive at least $1,000, while there will be additional compensation of up to $45,700.

The value of permits has been more affected in urban areas than in suburbs and outlying regions, so permit holders in Montreal, for example, will receive the maximum amount of $46,700.

The province estimates there are 7,600 taxi licences in Quebec and that more than 4,500 will receive the maximum compensation.

Quebec says the money is part of a financial assistance program and not part of an agreement with the taxi industry.