Quebec Economy Minister resigns after ethics investigation over personal investments

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Quebec Economy Minister resigns after ethics investigation over personal investments

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon responds to reporters questions on the COVID-19 pandemic before entering a cabinet meeting at the legislature in Quebec City, May 20, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault has lost his top economic lieutenant over conflict-of-interest allegations as the province tries to steer out of the coronavirus pandemic and close a wealth gap with its neighbours.

Pierre Fitzgibbon has agreed to step down as economy minister effective immediately, Mr. Legault told reporters at a news conference in Quebec City on Wednesday. Eric Girard, Quebec’s Finance Minister, will take over his duties in addition to his own, the government announced.

“I find this unfortunate,” Mr. Legault said, adding he and his minister made the decision mutually in order to protect the confidence of Quebeckers in their government. “Finally we want to turn the page on the pandemic to concentrate on things like the economy. This doesn’t come at a good time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Fitzgibbon’s exit as economic chief follows a report by Quebec ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet that concluded he repeatedly refused to follow conflict-of-interest provisions spelled out in the ethics code for elected members by continuing to own shares in two companies that do business with the government. Ms. Mignolet recommended that Mr. Fitzgibbon be suspended from the legislature until he either sold the shares or resigned his cabinet position and placed the stake in a blind trust.

Mr. Fitzgibbon tried to sell the stakes in the companies, Immervision and White Star Capital Canada Inc., but there’s no liquid market for such a sale at this time, and so he would be doing so at a loss of more than $1-million, Mr. Legault said. He said his minister was unwilling to take a loss of that magnitude.

Recruited personally into politics by Mr. Legault, Mr. Fitzgibbon is an accomplished specialist in business development whose résumé includes management and board positions at Atrium Innovations, National Bank of Canada and Walter Capital Partners.

His withdrawal from the cabinet table leaves Mr. Girard to pilot several major economic initiatives, including Quebec’s electrification strategy – a potentially $7-billion push to develop an industry that can produce the raw materials and finished product for electric-vehicle batteries.

Such development is key to Mr. Legault’s goal of creating jobs and closing what he perceives as an unacceptable wealth gap between Quebec and neighbouring Ontario. Gross domestic product per capita was $54,149 in Quebec in 2019 versus Ontario’s $61,315, according to federal statistics.

Mr. Fitzgibbon has faced four investigations by the ethics commissioner, and in November he became the first Quebec cabinet minister to be censured by the members of the legislature for ethics violations.

Mr. Legault has stood by Mr. Fitzgibbon and has said that Quebec’s ethics rules need to be modernized in order to account for such situations. The government had tried to resolve the situation by mandating Quebec’s treasury department to handle any files involving Immervision and White Star.

Story continues below advertisement

The Premier said it was a mutual decision that Mr. Fitzgibbon would leave cabinet. He will remain a member of the provincial legislature.

The departure raises questions about whether business people who might be tempted to enter politics in the future will think twice about doing so. Mr. Legault, a former businessman in his own right, said there is great value in having experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders in government in order to take the lead in negotiations with potential investors and other matters.

“I’m more convinced than ever that in government we need business people like Pierre Fitzgibbon,” Mr. Legault said.

Quebec was one of the hardest-hit provinces at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but the government has now announced a gradual reopening of businesses over the coming weeks as health restrictions ease in Montreal and several other regions.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies