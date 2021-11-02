The Quebec government is ending an advisory that encouraged people to work from home if they were able as the province eases restrictions further amid what it says is a stabilization of the COVID-19 situation.

Starting Nov. 15, a previous Quebec public-health department recommendation to shift to remote work whenever possible will no longer apply, Quebec said in an update on its main information website Tuesday. Employers and employees can return to in-person work, although mixed approaches that allow for some level of remote work are recommended, the government said.

“I think we can say that the epidemiological situation is relatively under control,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters in Quebec City. “Face-to-face return is therefore possible. It will be up to each employer to determine the formula that suits them.”

Many of Montreal’s biggest companies are still operating with most of their staff working remotely and the government’s green light could accelerate the return of workers downtown. For months, employers and political leaders in Canada’s second-biggest city have articulated fears that the central business core would slip into decay if about 300,000 office workers shun the area.

What the government does with its own work force could be key. Several major office towers in Montreal housing public organizations such as Hydro-Québec sit largely empty today as their employees work remotely.

Business leaders, such as those at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, are calling on the government to mandate their employees to return in person at least part time. They say that would set the tone for the private sector. Chamber members have expressed concerns that restaurants, bars and other service companies could close permanently.

Mr. Dubé declined to say in a news conference whether public servants will be asked to return to the office, saying a more detailed announcement on that is coming soon.

Quebec also announced a further loosening of restrictions Tuesday affecting restaurants, bars and sporting activities. These include allowing dancing and karaoke at drinking and eating establishments, which was previously not allowed.

