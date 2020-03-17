Quebec gives individuals, businesses more time to submit tax returns in wake of COVID-19 crisis

Quebec is giving individuals and businesses more time to submit their tax returns, the latest in a series of measures Canada’s second most populous province is taking to dampen the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filing deadline for some 2 million individual taxpayers has been extended by one month to June 1 while the deadline of some 500,000 businesses remains April 30, Quebec finance minister Eric Girard said Tuesday. In both cases, if money is owed to the government, payment does not have to be made until July 31, he said.

“We’re providing more oxygen for individuals and businesses,” Mr. Girard told reporters in Quebec City Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec residents file two tax returns, one provincially and one federally. Ottawa is expected to announce a similar delay this week.

Some $7.7-billion of liquidity will be freed up with Quebec’s tax move, the minister said. With record unemployment and healthy public finances, he said the province has never been in a better position to weather a crisis and can borrow further if necessary.

The tax filing delay is part of a wider aid program being gradually unveiled by Premier François Legault’s government to fight the economic shocks brought on by the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the province kicked it off with new help for workers.

Quebec said Monday it wants people who’ve come back from international travel, those showing symptoms of the virus or those who have been in contact with an infected individual to quaratine themselves even if they stand to lose revenue.

The premier said his government would offer non-taxable financial assistance worth $573 per week to workers who need to self-isolate and do not qualify for federal employment insurance or other programs offered by their employers.

“If you have to isolate yourself please do it, don’t hesitate for financial reasons,” Mr. Legault told reporters. Jean Boulet, Quebec’s labour minister, urged employers to show comprehension and flexibility towards their staff.

Quebec estimates it could cost the measures could cost the government $150-million, using certain assumptions like the length of the compensation required and the number of workers. The Red Cross will manage the program.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Legault said additional help is coming for companies lacking liquidity, saying the government will offer loans to help. He said Quebec will also increase its public investments as the private sector retrenches in the face of the COVID-19, with plans to accelerate spending on infrastructure projects like health care facility expansions and roadwork.

Quebec has taken drastic measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 on its territory, closing schools and daycares, banning gatherings of 250 people, ordering bars, theatres and gyms to close and asking restaurants to cut their capacity by half.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.