 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebec gives individuals, businesses more time to submit tax returns in wake of COVID-19 crisis

Nicolas Van Praet
MONTREAL
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec is giving individuals and businesses more time to submit their tax returns, the latest in a series of measures Canada’s second most populous province is taking to dampen the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filing deadline for some 2 million individual taxpayers has been extended by one month to June 1 while the deadline of some 500,000 businesses remains April 30, Quebec finance minister Eric Girard said Tuesday. In both cases, if money is owed to the government, payment does not have to be made until July 31, he said.

“We’re providing more oxygen for individuals and businesses,” Mr. Girard told reporters in Quebec City Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec residents file two tax returns, one provincially and one federally. Ottawa is expected to announce a similar delay this week.

Some $7.7-billion of liquidity will be freed up with Quebec’s tax move, the minister said. With record unemployment and healthy public finances, he said the province has never been in a better position to weather a crisis and can borrow further if necessary.

The tax filing delay is part of a wider aid program being gradually unveiled by Premier François Legault’s government to fight the economic shocks brought on by the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the province kicked it off with new help for workers.

Quebec said Monday it wants people who’ve come back from international travel, those showing symptoms of the virus or those who have been in contact with an infected individual to quaratine themselves even if they stand to lose revenue.

The premier said his government would offer non-taxable financial assistance worth $573 per week to workers who need to self-isolate and do not qualify for federal employment insurance or other programs offered by their employers.

“If you have to isolate yourself please do it, don’t hesitate for financial reasons,” Mr. Legault told reporters. Jean Boulet, Quebec’s labour minister, urged employers to show comprehension and flexibility towards their staff.

Quebec estimates it could cost the measures could cost the government $150-million, using certain assumptions like the length of the compensation required and the number of workers. The Red Cross will manage the program.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Legault said additional help is coming for companies lacking liquidity, saying the government will offer loans to help. He said Quebec will also increase its public investments as the private sector retrenches in the face of the COVID-19, with plans to accelerate spending on infrastructure projects like health care facility expansions and roadwork.

Quebec has taken drastic measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 on its territory, closing schools and daycares, banning gatherings of 250 people, ordering bars, theatres and gyms to close and asking restaurants to cut their capacity by half.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies