Quebec City heart technology maker OpSens Inc. has agreed to sell itself to Boston healthcare company Haemonetics Corp. for $345-million. It’s the biggest acquisition of a Canadian medical device business since Boston Scientific Corp. bought Baylis Medical Co. Inc.,’s cardiovascular devices unit for US$1.75-billion in early 2022.

Haemonetics has agreed to pay $2.90 per share for Toronto Stock Exchange-listed OpSens, or 50 per cent above its latest closing price, the companies said early Tuesday. OpSens stock jumped by 46 per cent in heavy trading on the TSX Tuesday, changing hands late morning at $2.83 a share.

OpSens sells technology it has developed that uses fibre optic sensors and stainless steel guidewires to assess and treat coronary ailments including blocked arteries and heart valve issues. The 300-person company generated $31.6-million of revenues in the nine months ended May 31, up 33 per cent year over year.

Much of its recent momentum has been driven by its sales of its Savvywire product, which enables “faster and safer delivery of transcatheter aortic valve replacement leading to better outcomes and lower cost,” said David Martin, an analyst with Bloom Burton in Toronto.

Mr. Martin said OpSens has been careful as it launched Savvywire to focus on training and working out early product kinks and put it in the hands of key opinion leaders. “As a result, early sales amounts have not reflected the potential” of the product. “The street seems to want results in the form of dollars these days, not just performance of future dollars. Hence the opportunity for strategic players to swoop in and buy assets at attractive prices even with they pay healthy premiums.”

OpSens CEO Louis Laflamme said in itnerview with the company competing against medical device giants including Boston Scientific Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Abbott Laboratories, “we were able to penetrate and have a place in this market, which is a great achievement.”

But as a small company with only two products to sell, “it was a challenge to generate a profitable sales force especially in direct markets,” Mr. Laflamme added. “We were at the point where it was relevant to us to have a world-wide sales channel. We had that but it was much smaller than what we will find here with Haemonetics.” He said combining OpSens products with those offered by Haemonetics, “will make a much stronger proposal” to healthcare institutions globally.

Stew Strong, president of Haemonetics’ global hospital business, said in a release with the Opens acquisition “we expand our leadership in interventional cardiology and strengthen our foundation for additional growth and diversification” and “have a powerful opportunity to improve standards of care for more physicians and patients worldwide.”

Opsens originally started out 20 years ago selling pressure and temperature-sensing technology to the heavy oil sector in Alberta. It began developing health applications in the late 2000s.