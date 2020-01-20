 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebec investor group buying Canam’s Canadian operations

ST-GEORGES, Que.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canam Group helped produce, assembly and design the roof of the the Florida Marlins ballpark in Miami. A group of Quebec investors is buying the company's Canadian operations.

Nate Bacon

A group of Quebec investors has signed a deal to buy the Canadian operations of the Canam Group architectural steel company, as well as certain assets in the United States and overseas, from the American Industrial Partners equity firm.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, will total more than $840 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, announced Monday, the new company will be owned equally by the group including the Marcel Dutil family, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Fonds de solidarite.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal includes the Canam Buildings plants in St. Gedeon-de-Beauce, Que., Boucherville, Que., Mississauga, Ont., and Calgary, and the Canam Bridges plants located in Quebec City, Laval, Que., and Shawinigan, Que.

Engineering and drafting offices in Brasov, Romania, and Kolkata, India, Stonebridge’s erection operations in South Plainfield, N.J., as well as Canam Bridges U.S.’s assets in Claremont, N.H., will also be part of the new company.

The operations of U.S. subsidiaries Canam Steel Corp. and FabSouth are not part of the deal and will remain jointly owned by AIP and the Quebec investor group.

“With the support of CDPQ and the Fonds, Canam will continue to grow with the same standards of quality and reliability that have made its reputation,” said Marcel Dutil, chairman of the Canam Group.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies