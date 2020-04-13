 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebec is opening up residential construction, mining industries amid COVID-19

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Construction workers build a condominium project in Montreal in this file photo from Jan. 9, 2015. Quebec is reopening the residential construction industry but under tighter operational restrictions as it expands its list of essential services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Quebec is reopening mining and residential construction over the coming days but under tighter operational restrictions as it expands its list of essential services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sectors are among a handful of activities expected to ramp back up under new modifications released by the province Monday. The government is also giving the green light to landscaping-related businesses and all auto repairs after having restricted garages to servicing only vehicles necessary for essential services.

“We don’t want to add a housing crisis on top of the current health crisis we’re living through,” Premier François Legault told reporters in Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said protocols have been put in place to protect construction workers, including making sure they maintain a required physical distance of two metres. Work on homes slated for delivery to occupants by July 31 will be allowed to resume as of April 20, the province said in a statement.

For the mining sector, Quebec said it would allow companies to resume activity gradually starting Wednesday. The industry’s output is necessary to the supply chains of numerous products, notably equipment being used to fight the pandemic, the government said.

Following consultation with Quebec government and health officials, mining corporations have agreed to put in place a series of measures to protect the health of their workers and residents of towns near their operations, the government said.

Those include reducing to a strict minimum the number of so-called “fly-in-fly-out” air shuttles and extending work shift plans so that workers stay longer at the mine site for any one cycle. For example, a worker who would normally fly home for a rest after 14 days of work could be asked to stay on-site for 28 days.

The measures will be structured taking into account the realities of each mine, the province said. Regular inspections will be carried out to make sure companies are complying, it added.

The Quebec government will inspect all 2,600 of the province's seniors residences to ensure proper care is being provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies