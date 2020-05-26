Quebec offers $200-million loan to Cirque to help cover costs of restarting after pandemic

Quebec is offering a loan package worth up to US$200-million to cash-strapped Cirque du Soleil to help it recover through the coronavirus pandemic.
The provincial government stands ready to backstop the famed circus troupe as it tries to get operations back on track, Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon told reporters in Quebec City Tuesday.
Mr. Fitzgibbon said the government will present the offer to Cirque’s shareholders in the weeks to come, adding Quebec supports the efforts of the current owners to mount a comeback of Cirque’s special brand of entertainment. Current investors have a plan to reduce the debt substantially and to reinvest in the business but there are other potential investors that could make their own proposals for the company, the minister said.
Cirque, founded by billionaire Guy Laliberté, is majority controlled by Texas-based private equity fund TPG Group with China’s Fosun Group and pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as minority shareholders.
Quebec’s aid offer includes conditions on things like the salaries of senior management as well as a clause giving Quebec an option to purchase the company should the current shareholders want to sell, the minister said. He characterized the agreement as a way for the government to ensure the company does not fall into foreign control, adding the government does not intend to run a circus company.
“Cirque has been an important part of the creativity cluster for Quebec,” Mr. Fitzgibbon said, with thousands of people are dependent on its health. “The arrangement is that when the shareholders want to sell, we want the option to buy.”
Cirque saw its revenue drop to nearly zero in March as its live shows were cancelled around the world under government orders prohibiting public gatherings because of the pandemic. About 4,700 Cirque employees have been laid off while a core group of staffers plots how to get operations going again.
The company has now launched a formal search for new capital under a process run by National Bank of Canada and U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. Existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and the Caisse de dépôt are looking at their options for staying invested and recently plowed an additional US$50-million into Cirque this month to pay bills that include interest on loans.
Cirque must make a deal that satisfies its creditors, who are owed US$900-million. The Quebec government, which has said its priority is getting the company back on its feet, is involved in the file and could extend credit to Cirque as needed. A bankruptcy reorganization under the direction of a judge is also a possibility.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.