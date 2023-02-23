The logo outside the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec office in Montreal is seen in this file photo.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec posted an average loss of 5.6 per cent across its portfolios and its assets fell by nearly $18-billion in 2022 as Quebec’s pension giant wrestled with what it called the toughest correction in stock and bond markets in half a century.

The negative returns still outperformed the pension manager’s benchmark – a similar portfolio of assets used to compare its results – which lost 8.3 per cent for the year. The Caisse and other pension fund managers faced a difficult challenge last year as high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and geopolitical upheaval from Russia’s war in Ukraine created turmoil in markets.

The investment losses dragged the Caisse’s longer-term returns lower, which it considers the most important measures of performance because it invests for pensioners with a longer time horizon. Over five years, its annualized return was 5.8 per cent, and over 10 years it was 8 per cent, both of which beat the relevant benchmarks the Caisse had set. A year ago the five- and 10-year returns were 8.9 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.

The Caisse had net assets of $402-billion as of Dec. 31, down from $419.8-billion a year earlier. But assets rebounded somewhat in the second half of the year, after falling to $392-billion at the end of June. The year-over-year decline was mostly a result of a 14.9-per-cent loss on the Caisse’s bond portfolio, softened by gains from private credit investments, as well as a lesser 5.7-per-cent loss on stocks.

Investments in assets such as real estate and infrastructure generally performed well, returning 12 per cent for the year. One-year returns from real estate were 12.4 per cent after the pension fund manager has reshaped its portfolio, selling off assets such as malls and offices that have been hit harder by changing habits since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and investing more in areas such as industrial logistics. In 2022, its real estate subsidiary Ivanhoé Cambridge made more than 70 acquisitions and sales with a total value of more than $15-billion.

The Caisse’s private equity portfolio reported a 2.8-per-cent gain in 2022 as markets slowed, after it racked up huge gains in 2021 amid a roaring market for deals.

“The first half of the year was marked by the worst concurrent correction in the stock and bond markets in 50 years, which posted negative returns from -10 per cent to -30 per cent,” said Charles Emond, the Caisse’s chief executive officer, in a prepared statement.

There were “few places for investors to hide,” Mr. Emond said, adding that the sharp volatility that is still evident in markets today “could persist for some time.”

Though each of the Caisse’s eight largest clients had portfolio losses ranging from 3.9 per cent to 8 per cent, those returns still beat the respective benchmark the pension manager used in every case. It manages funds for 48 clients that have different tolerance for risk and timelines for their investment returns.

By beating its benchmark for average returns, the Caisse estimates that it added $10.4-billion in value to its portfolio in 2022, which it said was its the third-best outperformance relative to the benchmark.

Assets in Quebec edged higher to $78.4-billion, from $78-billion, as the Caisse made $4-billion of new investments and commitments in the province. The pension manager, which has a dual mandate to optimize its investment returns while also contributing to Quebec’s economic development, has set a target to boost assets in Quebec to $100-billion by 2026.

The Caisse’s cost ratio – which measures expenses from operations, external management fees and transactions relative to its assets – declined to 48 cents per $100 of assets, from 57 cents in 2021.