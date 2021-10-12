 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Quebec pension manager and WestCap invest $400-million in cryptocurrency lending platform

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has made its inaugural investment in a cryptocurrency company, even amidst growing scrutiny of the digital-asset world from global regulators.

The Caisse, which is Canada’s second-largest pension fund manager, announced Tuesday that it is participating in a US$400-million funding round for New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network. Investing alongside the Caisse is San Francisco-based WestCap Group, a private equity firm set up by former Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi.

Celsius’s core business is facilitating the lending of cryptocurrency to retail and institutional investors. Users deposit cryptocurrency using the Celsius app, and the company then lends the funds out to borrowers for yields as high as 17 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

How to invest in cryptocurrency without buying any

“The way we look at Celsius is that it is the bank of the future. They offer lending and deposit services, not just to retail investors but to institutions as well. Plus we really liked the management team and the expertise they offered in the cryptocurrency world,” Alexandre Synnett, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at the Caisse, said in an interview.

The investment values Celsius at more than US$3-billion, a significant jump in the company’s valuation from its previous funding round last June. At that time, the company was worth about US$120-million. The controversial cryptocurrency company Tether International – which issues the stablecoin Tether, and whose executives are being probed by the United States Department of Justice over allegations of bank fraud – was the lead investor in Celsius’s first equity raise.

In a statement announcing the latest financing, Celsius said it would use the funds to double its team from 486 to 1,000 employees, and to expand globally. The company has processed US$8.2-billion in loans and says it has one million users registered on its platform.

Crypto lending has come under heavy pressure from U.S. regulators, who say the services do not comply with securities laws. Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission blocked crypto exchange giant Coinbase from offering a new crypto lending product that would have allowed users to earn interest on holdings of a stablecoin called USDC. (A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that is backed by an underlying asset, such as the U.S. dollar, to prevent wild price fluctuations.)

Celsius Network, too, has been targeted by U.S. regulators. Texas and New Jersey recently accused the company of offering residents unregistered securities. The states argue that Celsius markets its products as alternatives to bank savings accounts, and therefore should be registered with regulators for proper oversight.

Celsius used to be based in the United Kingdom, but moved its operations to the U.S. after the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority imposed rules that required all crypto asset companies to be registered with it.

Mr. Synnett said that the Caisse is aware of the regulatory pressure on crypto lending companies. But, he said, the pension manager believes blockchain and crypto technology is here to stay, and that the industry needs to be regulated in the right way.

Story continues below advertisement

“We made this investment from the perspective that this technology is not going away,” he said. “We are going to keep looking at companies in this space. It’s a good way to diversify ourselves and position ourselves as global investors in the digital asset industry.”

Canadian pension funds have largely appeared to stay clear of major investments in crypto companies, which makes the Caisse’s sizable investment in Celsius an anomaly. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System pension fund (OMERS) has a stake in Purpose Investments, which launched a Bitcoin ETF earlier this year. Its venture capital arm, OMERS Ventures, had previously invested in three other crypto companies – Digital Currency Group, Citizen Hex and OB1 – but has since exited those investments.

With a report from David Milstead

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies