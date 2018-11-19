 Skip to main content

Quebec plans to match Ontario's promised corporate tax cut, Legault says

Quebec plans to match Ontario’s promised corporate tax cut, Legault says

David Parkinson Economics Reporter
Quebec intends to match the Ontario government’s promised corporate tax cut, Quebec Premier Franḉois Legault told The Globe and Mail.

“We’ll follow,” Mr. Legault said in an interview in Toronto, where the newly elected premier met Monday with his Ontario counterpart, Doug Ford.

“We have to be competitive.”

One of Mr. Ford’s key promises in last spring’s election campaign was to reduce Ontario’s corporate tax rate to 10.5 per cent from 11.5 per cent. Quebec’s corporate tax rate currently stands at 11.7 per cent, although the previous Liberal government in the province had planned to reduce it to 11.6 per cent next year and to 11.5 per cent in 2020.

But Mr. Legault said that if Mr. Ford follows through on his election promise, his new government would follow suit.

“When I say that I want Quebec to be the best place to invest, it includes income tax rates,” Mr. Legault said. “I want to be very competitive, especially in the manufacturing business.”

“The United Sates cut [corporate taxes] a lot, so we all know – Ontario, Ottawa and Quebec – that we’re in a position where we have to make a move to be competitive with the United States,” he said.

Ontario’s rate is already the lowest in the country, with Quebec a close second.

More to come

