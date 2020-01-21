 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebec Premier Francois Legault cautious about response to Bombardier difficulties

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Premier Francois Legault wouldn't indicate if his government will decide to come to Bombardier's rescue once again.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he’s watching the financial situation at Bombardier Inc. “very closely” but wouldn’t indicate if the government will once again come to the company’s rescue.

Legault told reporters that he could not “say more” about the possibility of additional financial assistance for the aircraft and train manufacturer.

Questions about Bombardier’s future were raised last week after the company warned about its financial results, cast doubt about its continued participation in the A220 commercial aircraft and announced it was reviewing options to reduce its heavy debt.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec injected $1.3 billion into the former C Series program in 2016 to obtain a 49.5 per cent stake. Since Airbus took control, the provincial participation has fallen to 16.36 per cent.

Since the Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (SCAC) needs new funds, the Legault government finds itself in a delicate situation. It must decide whether to inject more public funds to maintain its participation at the current threshold.

Legault said the past investment made by the Liberal government of Philippe Couillard was a “mistake” and that it should now try to make the best possible decision.

In theory, Airbus will be able to buy Quebec’s position in the limited partnership in June 2023 and Bombardier’s stake in 2026.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies