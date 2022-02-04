An employee works on an Airbus A220-300 at a facility in Mirabel, Que., on Feb. 20, 2020.Christinne Muschi/Reuters

The Quebec government is pumping more money into its manufacturing partnership with Airbus SAS on the A220 jetliner, buying more time as the company tries to bring the program to profitability amid solid demand for the aircraft.

Quebec will add another US$300-million to its initial investment of US$1-billion in the limited partnership while Airbus commits another US$900-million, the partners said in a statement Friday. The money will be used to accelerate the production rate of the aircraft in the months and years ahead as Airbus delivers on a strong order book for the plane, they said.

Boosting its investment allows Quebec to remain a shareholder in the venture for an additional four years to 2030, the partners said. Under the previous deal, Airbus had a call-option right to buy out Quebec’s share in 2026.

“This investment reinforces Quebec’s position in its partnership with Airbus,” Pierre Fitzgibbon, the province’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, said in a statement. “We obtain longer-term commitments and we have a better chance of recovering our initial investment.”

The A220, a single-aisle plane seating 100 to 150 people, is the former C Series airliner developed by Bombardier Inc. at a cost of more than US$6-billion. It was the company’s biggest research and development effort in its history, a nearly two-decades-long push funded in part by public money with the aim to put Bombardier at the cutting edge of global passenger-jet manufacturing.

The plane was two years late to market and US$2-billion over budget, and Bombardier misjudged how aggressive its rivals would be in trying to undermine its success. After searching for a partner to help fund the venture, Bombardier turned to Airbus in 2018, handing over control of the program for a nominal fee.

Quebec, which had invested US$1-billion in the program in order to help Bombardier avoid a financial collapse, later boosted its share in the venture to 25 per cent. Airbus owns the other 75 per cent.

Airlines are making good use of the fuel-efficient A220 narrow-body jet in the current crisis, Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement. The company has received 668 orders for the plane in all, and had delivered 193 of those at last count.

But the A220 program remains a money-losing proposition from a manufacturing perspective, both for Quebec and for Airbus. Mr. Fitzgibbon has said he is confident the program will generate returns for the province in the years ahead, as delivery of the planes accelerates.

Airbus needs to increase production rates for the aircraft from the current five units a month in order to boost profit margins as it moves through the learning curve that comes with building an all-new jet, company executives said last year. That won’t happen as quickly as planned because of work slowdowns and delivery adjustments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

Airbus, which is based in Toulouse, France, estimated that the profit picture for the A220 will not flip to the positive until the middle of this decade, about a year later than previous projections. The airliner is built at factories in Mirabel, Que., and Mobile, Ala.

As part of the new investments, Airbus has pledged a series of unspecified commitments related to employment and maintaining production, the partners said. The company currently employs about 2,500 people in Quebec.

