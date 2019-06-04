Quebec real estate developer Group Mach makes rival bid for Transat

Quebec real estate developer Group Mach Inc. has gone public with its offer for Transat AT Inc., the airline and travel company in exclusive talks with Air Canada for a friendly merger.
Group Mach said on Tuesday it wants to buy Transat for $14 a share, subject to conditions that include financing from government of Quebec, with a 25-per-cent investment from Spanish real estate developer TM Grupo Inmobiliario.
Transat and Air Canada on May 16 entered a 30-day period of negotiations for a $520-million takeover by Canada’s biggest airline. The per-share offer the sides agreed to is worth $13.
Since then, two big investors in Transat have come out against the deal, saying the Air Canada offer is too low.
Montreal money manager Letko Brosseau and Associates has said Transat should wait until it restores profitability before selling while Penderfund Capital Management of Vancouver said last week the company is worth at least $15 a share.
In a statement on Tuesday morning, Group Mach called on Transat to end talks with Air Canada. The would-be buyer said it would preserve Transat’s Montreal head office, all 5,000 jobs, and its divisions: the airline, travel agency and hotel being developed in Mexico.
Air Transat is Canada’s third-biggest airline, with 40 jets.