Quebec rejects LNG export project, citing environmental concerns

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette said the proposed Énergie Saguenay project would discourage the global transition toward cleaner energy sources. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is rejecting a $14-billion natural gas project proposed for the province’s Saguenay region.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette told reporters today the government is not convinced the project would lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

He adds that the government is worried it would discourage natural gas buyers in Europe and Asia from moving to cleaner energy sources.

Story continues below advertisement

GNL Quebec had proposed to build a plant in Port Saguenay, Que., about 220 kilometres north of Quebec City, to liquefy natural gas carried by a 780-kilometre pipeline from Western Canada.

Several environmental groups and Indigenous communities had criticized the plan.

GNL Quebec had said the project would lead to an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions because natural gas would replace dirtier fuels like coal and oil. Quebec’s environmental review board, however, said in March those estimates were unlikely.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.