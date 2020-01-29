Quebec names Charles Émond as new CEO of Caisse, succeeding Michael Sabia

Premier François Legault’s government has named former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker Charles Émond as chief executive of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a bet that promoting a recently-arrived insider to the top job will ensure strategic continuity while injecting a fresh perspective to the global pension giant.
The appointment of Mr. Émond, 47, was confirmed by the government Wednesday after a meeting of cabinet in Quebec City. He replaces Michael Sabia, who is slated to leave at the end of this week after a decade-long tenure.
“Mr. Émond is a generalist. His experience is global. And that’s key for this organization,” said Michel Nadeau, a former Caisse executive who now works as executive director of the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations.
Canada’s pension funds have earned strong returns through this bull market and Mr. Émond will be under pressure to extend gains that Quebeckers have gotten used to from the Caisse, one of Quebec’s key financial institutions. He has the added burden of using the pension fund’s power to stoke the province’s economic growth.
The Caisse manages funds for 41 public and parapublic organizations and had net assets of $326.7-billion at the end of June 2019. Roughly two-thirds of its geographic exposure is outside Canada.
Mr. Émond beat out a shortlist of candidates that included Macky Tall, a Caisse veteran who leads the pension fund’s infrastructure investments, and André Bourbonnais, a former CEO of PSP Investments who now works for investment management giant BlackRock Group. Mr. Tall was the preferred candidate of the Caisse’s internal selection committee, La Presse reported.
Asked during a scrum with reporters Wednesday morning why he chose Mr. Émond, Premier Legault said all the candidates were “exceptional” and “competent,” but he insisted on Mr. Émond’s youth, calling him a “brilliant” executive with significant experience in banking and investments.
The premier has shown a penchant for placing his faith in youth. His cabinet is full of ministers with substantial business and public service credentials but hardly any experience running ministries. House leader Simon Jolin-Barrette, who is in his early 30s, is also in charge of some of the government’s most sensitive files.
Caisse Chairman Robert Tessier said Mr. Émond has a “rich combination” of experience and abilities.
“For over 25 years, Charles has acquired extensive international experience and a deep understanding of Québec’s companies and business community. As a leader, he is recognized for his sound judgment, his technical and managerial abilities and for his communications skills,” Mr. Tessier said in a statement. “A seasoned negotiator, Charles has demonstrated throughout his career that he can successfully conclude complex and major projects by mobilizing his teams and managing stakeholder relationships with a long-term perspective.”
Mr. Émond was recruited to the Caisse one year ago after an 18 year-career at Scotiabank, where he was a rising star that notably piloted the lender’s global investment banking and Canadian corporate banking businesses. A chartered accountant and business valuator who studied at Montreal’s HEC business school, he steered Scotia’s international investment activities on four continents, planting its flag firmly in South America where the bank quickly became one of the main players in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.
He made his name running the bank’s Quebec business from Montreal, where he built key relationships with Quebec’s government and major corporations, such as Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Bombardier Inc. He then moved to Toronto, where he was named co-head of global investment banking in 2015.
He also worked closely on key mergers and acquisitions files, both for clients and for Scotiabank. For example, he was the point person on Scotiabank’s two-year courtship of investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., which the bank acquired in 2018 for $950-million.
“It was done with a very small team. It was basically Charles and I and Mr. Jarislowsky and a couple of his colleagues," said Brian Porter, Scotiabank’s CEO, in an interview last year.
Bankers who worked closely with Mr. Émond describe his formidable intellect, but also his versatility at working with clients across a range of sectors and asset classes. He’s said to be decisive and has a strong sense of humour, and when he left Scotiabank to join the Caisse, he managed to do so without burning bridges with the bank.
“He has worked very hard in his career to achieve what he has to date, but his intellect, gravitas and expertise is what makes him rise above,” said Camilla Sutton, CEO of Women in Capital Markets and former global head of foreign exchange at Scotiabank.
At the Caisse, Mr. Émond was initially in charge of the pension fund’s Quebec investment strategy and global strategic planning. But was given added responsibility for all of its private equity activities when another senior executive, Stéphane Etroy, unexpectedly left the organization in November.
The Caisse has a dual mandate of maximizing returns for depositors and promoting Quebec’s economic development, the only Canadian pension fund with such a formalized directive. In practice, that means its CEO needs to have a heightened political sensibility given that their actions are scrutinized by the government, population and media.
Mr. Sabia, 66, led the Caisse through four changes in Quebec government, navigating those politically- sensitive waters by defending the Caisse’s decision-making independence while boosting investments in local companies and real estate. He has always insisted that the best way to stoke Quebec’s corporate champions is by making them world beaters.
Under Mr. Sabia’s tenure, the Caisse reoriented its investment strategy by focusing on assets anchored in the real economy. That has meant buying equities in companies like Crest toothpaste maker Procter & Gamble Co. as well as stakes in airports and power transmission systems. It has delivered steady if unexceptional returns, averaging 9.9 per cent annually in the past decade.
Mr. Émond will face several immediate challenges on the corporate front. Chief among them: What to do, if anything, to help Bombardier get its turnaround back on course and position the debt-laden plane and train maker for long-term success.
The Caisse owns a roughly 30 per cent stake in Bombardier’s rail business, a US$1.5-billion investment it made in 2016 that “saved the company,” Mr. Sabia has said. Bombardier is now searching for ways to generate cash to pay down debt, an effort that might include selling the rail business outright.
“Leading CDPQ is a challenge that I am incredibly proud and greatly humbled to accept. I also accept it with confidence, because I know I can count on the expertise and immense talent of our teams,” Mr. Émond said in a statement. “I want to continue building this organization to firmly position it to face the major challenges of our time, including developing our economy for tomorrow and investing sustainably while generating returns for our depositors in the future."