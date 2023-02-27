U.S. auto equipment supplier LKQ Corp. LKQ-Q said it would buy Quebec’s Uni-Select Inc. UNS-T for about $2.6-billion in a bid to bolster its aftermarket parts business as demand grows for vehicle repairs and services.

Chicago-based LKQ is offering $48 a share in cash for Boucherville, Que.-based Uni-Select, the two companies said in a joint statement Monday. That’s a 20.7-per-cent premium to Uni-Select’s average share price over the past 20 trading days.

The deal has an equity value of about $2.6-billion on the basis of a fully diluted share count that assumes conversion of debentures and management equity, a Uni-Select spokesman said. Including debt assumed by LKQ, it’s a $2.8-billion transaction.

The takeover highlights the changing dynamics in the auto industry as rising interest rates spur drivers to keep their vehicles longer. That in turn has fuelled demand for repairs and services.

Uni-Select said it will sell its GSF Car Parts U.K. business as part of the deal.

Uni-Select’s board has unanimously approved the takeover after obtaining opinions from outside financial and legal advisors and is recommending shareholders vote for it. Investors holding about 20 per cent of the company’s shares, including Birch Hill Equity Partners and Edgepoint Investment Group, back the deal and have signed support agreements to see it through, Uni-Select said.

Uni-Select distributes automotive refinish and industrial coatings in North America and is also among the biggest companies in automotive aftermarket parts. In Canada, the company supports more than 16,000 vehicle repair and collision shops and another 4,000 shops through its repair-installer and auto refinishing banners.

Uni-Select operates about 95 of its own stores, many of which operate under banners such as Bumper to Bumper, Auto Parts Plus and Finishmaster. It employs 5,200 people.