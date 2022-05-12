Quebecor Inc. QBR-B-T declared its interest in buying cell phone service provider Freedom Mobile but says it could also push ahead with its own wireless offering outside its home province.

The Montreal-based media and telecommunications company is looking at the expansion of its wireless business “with increasing favour,” it said in comments accompanying first quarter results. It said it has two potential options: Acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile or launch its own telecom offering in provinces where it has bought the necessary wireless spectrum needed to start operations. Spectrum are the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.

“We believe that these alternatives position us very favourably, as governmental and administrative authorities, including the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, pursue the public policy of establishing the conditions for true competition in wireless services in Canada,” Quebecor said in a statement. “The opportunities are many and the alternatives promising.”

Rogers RCI-B-T is attempting to buy Freedom-owner Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T for $26-billion, and must sell its wireless division for the federal Competition Bureau and the government’s Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) to approve the takeover. Last week, the bureau made an application to block the Shaw deal on the grounds it would reduce competition in the wireless market, which it called an “essential service.”

Freedom is expected to fetch up to $4-billion and so far, there has been significant interest from suitors. A group including the $10-billion LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada and Musqueam Capital Corp. have made an offer and presented it to federal government officials for approval, The Globe and Mail has reported.

Other potential Freedom owners include New Brunswick-based Xplornet and its backer, New York-based private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Stonepeak owns U.S. fiber optic networks and telecom towers, and recently raised a US$14-billion fund to acquire new businesses.

Quebecor is also in the mix. Chief Executive Pierre Karl Péladeau has made clear his interest in acquiring Freedom and building a national wireless network since the Shaw takeover was announced in March, 2021. However, Rogers has only initiated talks with Quebecor in recent weeks, The Globe has reported.

Rogers, Shaw and all the potential buyers are trying to determine what the competition watchdog and ISED want from the next owner of Freedom. The government has said it wants an experienced telecom owner in any takeover of Freedom, which has 2.1 million customers in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, and posted sales of $655-million in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Quebecor would fit the bill. Mr. Péladeau, whose father founded the company, has grown it into a communications powerhouse in the French-speaking province – with assets including internet and cable company Videotron and the popular TVA Network.

Quebecor’s cell phone business started from scratch and now has a market share of topping 22 per cent in Quebec. The company, which has a market capitalization of $6.8-billion with relatively little debt, has been able to win more customers by bundling its wireless service with other services like internet and television.

Quebecor previously harboured ambitions to expand its wireless operations nationally but abandoned the effort in 2015, saying the federal government had moved too slowly on wholesale roaming rates and tower-sharing rules.

It revived those ambitions last summer, spending nearly $830-million to acquire 294 blocks of spectrum, with more than half of that investment in four Canadian provinces outside of its home market: Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

