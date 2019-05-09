 Skip to main content

Quebecor doubles dividend on higher first-quarter profit

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Quebecor Inc. reported quarterly results on Thursday.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebecor Inc. more than doubled its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The media and telecommunications company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents per share, up from 5.5 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Quebecor says it earned $189.0 million or 74 cents per share in the first quarter of 2019, up from $57.1 million or 24 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $1.03 billion for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.00 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, Quebecor says it earned 44 cents per share from continuing activities compared with 38 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 44 cents per share and revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

