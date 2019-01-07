Quebecor names finance veteran Jean- François Pruneau to lead Videotron

Quebecor Inc. has tapped long-time finance executive Jean- François Pruneau to lead the company’s all-important Videotron telecom business.

Mr. Pruneau has been with the company since 2001 and chief financial officer of Quebecor since 2010. The company said Monday he will replace Manon Brouillette, who announced her departure as Videotron president and chief executive officer in October.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, who is the controlling shareholder and returned to the company in 2017 after a four-year absence and a stint in provincial politics as the leader of the Parti Québécois, remains CEO of Montreal-based Quebecor. The company also has a media business that includes the the broadcasters TVA Network and TVA sports as well as a portfolio of magazines and newspapers.

Mr. Pruneau is well-respected on Bay Street and has played a large role in strategic decisions at Videotron during his time as CFO, which coincided with the launch of a wireless business that now has about 16 per cent of the Quebec mobile market.

“Over the past two decades, we believe Mr. Pruneau has established strong credibility with investors and has been an important piece of the Videotron growth story,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds said in a research note Monday, adding that with the new appointment, “the risk of an unexpected departure by Mr. Pruneau has been significantly reduced.”

Mr. Péladeau praised the new Videotron CEO in a press release, saying he had “rarely encountered a CFO with such well-developed business instincts and sense for operations.”

“He has been able to develop customized strategies that have enabled Quebecor and its subsidiaries, including Videotron, to post strong performances and execute on our ambitious business plan,” Mr. Péladeau added.

For his part, Mr. Pruneau said Videotron “will continue to focus on the customer experience, innovation and the power of convergence. I am determined to continue growing the company and want to lead Videotron to new heights.”

Quebecor also announced two other senior appointments Monday, naming Marc Tremblay chief operating officer and Hugues Simard to replace Mr. Pruneau as CFO.

Mr. Tremblay has been with Quebecor since 2007 and will also retain his current responsibilities as chief legal officer and corporate secretary. He was previously a lawyer with a labour and employment law practice at Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright Canada).

Mr. Simard worked at Quebecor for almost 20 years before leaving in 2017 for a role as CFO with Indigo Books & Music Inc. in Toronto. Before that, he had held finance and strategy roles at various Quebecor divisions. ​