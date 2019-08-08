 Skip to main content

Report on Business Quebecor profit jumps on strength in Videotron wireless unit

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebecor profit jumps on strength in Videotron wireless unit

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebecor Inc. reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebecor Inc. reported significantly improved second-quarter earnings of $140.2 million, driven by strength in its Videotron mobile phone segment.

The Montreal-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders was $140.2 million, or 55 cents per share, up significantly from $42 million, or 18 cents per share in the same quarter of 2018 – figures that have been restated to reflect a change in accounting requirements for lease agreements.

Revenue was $1.06 billion, up 1.8 per cent from the same period of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $136.2 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $105.9 million, or 45 cents per share, a 29 per cent increase.

Analysts had expected revenue of $1.07 billion and adjusted income of $127.7 million, or 49 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company’s Videotron telecommunications segment – which operates wireless and cable services in Quebec – saw revenue growth of 11.9 per cent for mobile phones and by 2.6 per cent for internet access.

Mobile subscribers increased by 38,300 in the second quarter of 2019 compared with a growth of 31,900 in the same period of 2018.

The company announced in June that it would make deep budget cuts and eliminate 68 jobs at its TVA Group Inc. television broadcasting segment as it grapples with the globalization of content and new competitors.

“The corporation’s operating profits continued to show strong growth, driven by Videotron. It demonstrates our ability to deliver on our action plans, which target promising investments for the corporation’s future,” said Pierre Karl Peladeau, president and chief executive officer of Quebecor.

The Montreal-based company has been locked in a viewership battle with BCE Inc., owner of Bell Canada and Bell Media, as the rivals clashed in some specialized niches, including sports.

Story continues below advertisement

In April, Quebecor temporarily suspended TVA Sports’ signal for Bell subscribers until a judge ordered the return of the service. Quebecor has criticized Bell for not paying it royalties that reflect the fair value of its specialty channels, especially TVA Sports, which is suffering because the Montreal Canadiens missed the playoffs two years in a row.

In July, Bell Media scooped up Groupe V Media, giving it a conventional French-language channel to compete against TVA.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document