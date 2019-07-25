 Skip to main content

Report on Business Quebecor raises competition concerns over Bell’s plan to acquire V channel

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Quebecor raises competition concerns over Bell’s plan to acquire V channel

Susan Krashinsky Robertson Media and Marketing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Quebecor Inc. is pushing back against an acquisition that would give Bell Media a greater presence on the French-language TV dial.

Bell, a division of BCE Inc., announced on Wednesday that it would acquire the V channel and its digital assets, as well as video streaming service Noovo.ca, from privately-held Groupe V Média. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal includes the Montreal-based channel as well as TV stations in Quebec City, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, and three affiliate stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup, and Val-d’Or. Groupe V Média’s specialty channels, Elle Fictions and Max, are not part of the deal. Bell Media owns the CTV Television Network as well as a number of specialty TV channels.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecor – which owns TV stations in Quebec under its TVA Network, as well as specialty channels and subscription streaming service Club Illico – fired back on Thursday, saying the deal would “further undermine an already precarious ecosystem by allowing a dominant player to become still more so.”

Quebecor has regularly sparred with Bell, most recently over the terms of Bell’s TV services carrying Quebecor’s specialty channel, TVA Sports.

In April, Quebecor launched a public relations campaign accusing Bell of competing unfairly, and blacked out the TVA Sports signal for Bell customers just in time for the first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs. After a hastily arranged hearing into the matter, the federal broadcast regulator ordered Quebecor to maintain the signal for Bell subscribers.

On Thursday, Quebecor again accused Bell of pursuing consolidation in order to gain an undue competitive edge. In a statement, the company outlined concerns that Bell’s ownership of a wide range of media properties could allow it to “dictate market trends and prescribe advertising rates,” as well as giving it an advantage in negotiating for rights to television content. Quebecor also cited the Competition Bureau’s 2018 decision not to approve Bell’s $200-million acquisition of French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ from Corus Entertainment Inc., saying this transaction should also raise competition concerns.

The Bureau would not confirm Thursday whether it is reviewing the deal.

Quebecor also called on the Quebec government to intervene. The government is a shareholder in some of Groupe V Média’s assets through its financing and investment arm.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec’s economy minister, told reporters Wednesday that the government will wait to see what the CRTC says about the deal and its regulatory implications.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking after an event in Montreal, the minister said he believes the production of French-language content should be increased. He said he spoke to Bell executives before the announcement and received indications the company would move in that direction.

“There is a risk” of media concentration in the space with the transaction, the minister acknowledged, before adding: “I presume that Bell bought this company because they want more French-speaking content. So the diversification of content is a good thing.”

Bell intends to increase investments in French-language news and content, spokesperson Marc Choma said on Thursday.

“The dominant player in the market shouldn’t fear it – competition is a positive for viewers of course but also benefits the entire media industry in Quebec,” Mr. Choma said in an e-mailed statement.

Bell said it expects the deal to close in the first half of next year.

With a report from Nicolas Van Praet in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter