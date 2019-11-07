Quebecor reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue creeps higher

Quebecor Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.
The telecommunications and media company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $178.5 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $187.1-million or 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.07-billion, up from $1.05-billion a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operating activities totalled $173.8-million or 68 cents per share.
That compared with adjusted income from continuing operating activities of $141.5-million or 61 cents per share a year ago.
