 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebecor reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue creeps higher

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebecor's third-quarter results were announced Thursday.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebecor Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

The telecommunications and media company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $178.5 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $187.1-million or 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.07-billion, up from $1.05-billion a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operating activities totalled $173.8-million or 68 cents per share.

That compared with adjusted income from continuing operating activities of $141.5-million or 61 cents per share a year ago.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter