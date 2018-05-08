Quebecor strikes deal to buy out Caisse’s stake for $1.69-billion

Quebecor Inc. has struck an agreement to buy back the remaining stake the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec still owns in the company’s main subsidiary for $1.69-billion.

The Montreal-based telecom and media company is also touting the strength of its balance sheet as it said Tuesday it is doubling its quarterly dividend, raising the payout to 5.5 cents per share, up from 2.75 cents.

Quebecor said it plans to repurchase part of the interest by issuing $150-million worth of convertible debentures and will use cash to fund the rest of the buyout of the Caisse’s 18.5-per-cent stake, or 17.6 million shares, in the company’s subsidiary Quebecor Media Inc.

The pension fund giant helped Quebecor fund the acquisition of Videotron for $5.5-billion in 2000, keeping the cable operator out of the hands of rival Rogers Communications Inc. and also establishing Quebecor’s main source of revenue and profit growth. Videotron launched a wireless business in 2010 and now controls about 16 per cent of Quebec’s mobile market.

Quebecor has been buying back the Caisse’s interest in chunks over the years but has a deadline of early next year to repurchase the balance of the shares held by the pension fund or face the option of the Caisse forcing an IPO of its remaining investment.

The company said Tuesday the deal – which is set to close on June 22 pending regulatory approvals including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange – will terminate those exit rights as well as a shareholder agreement between the Caisse and Quebecor.

Quebecor chief executive officer Pierre Karl Péladeau said the company has enough cash on hand and a “very favourable financial profile,” allowing it to reach the deal now.

“By gaining access to 100% of the cash flows that it generates, Quebecor will now be better equipped to seize business opportunities that arise. Ultimately, these transactions will allow us to have complete control over our destiny,” he said in a press release.

Michael Sabia, CEO of the Caisse, said taking part of the payment by way of convertible debentures allows the fund to “maintain an interest in the business, while providing Quebecor with increased financial flexibility to pursue its growth plan.”

RBC Securities analyst Drew McReynolds said the price for the deal represents a “reasonable multiple” of about 8.0 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which is in line with what Quebecor paid to repurchase previous chunks of the Caisse’s interest.

Quebecor also published its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, with analysts saying its financials were in line with expectations although it reported weaker subscriber numbers than expected.

Profit increased to $56.7-million, up from $3.9-million in the same period last year, which Quebecor attributed mainly to a favourable variance on the valuation of financial instruments.

Revenue was up slightly to $1.01-billion, slightly below analyst estimates, while adjusted operating income was $415-million, up 13.6 per cent and ahead of forecasts.

Videotron added 23,300 new wireless customers in the period, which fell short of analyst estimates of about 25,000 and was less than the 27,000 the company added in the first quarter of 2017.

The company also added fewer internet customers than expected at 8,100 and lost 15,000 cable subscribers, which was more than predicted.