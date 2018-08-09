Quebecor telecom growth helps offset weakness in media division

Quebecor Inc. reported second-quarter results in line with analyst expectations as its telecom business continued to offset weaker performance from its media division.

The Montreal-based company said Thursday that it added 31,900 new wireless subscribers in the period, meeting forecasts. However, the average monthly amount it charges subscribers is not growing as quickly as it had in the past, reflecting an industry-wide trend amid heightened price promotions.

Quebecor’s average billing per user (ABPU) for wireless subscribers was $53.70, up just 0.7 per cent year over year. In contrast, in the second quarter of 2017, ABPU increased by 5.6 per cent.

“Quebecor’s lower-than-expected ABPU growth is in line with recent reporting from wireless incumbents, all of which are feeling pressure from increased promotions in the market,” Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi said in a report.

However, he added that Quebecor, which has a less established wireless business than BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., and Telus Corp., still has “potential upside in terms of working to increase its market share in Quebec.” The company also made a recent promotional push in the Ottawa area, which is its only area of operation outside the province.

Quebecor reported overall revenue of $1.04-billion, up slightly from last year and roughly in line with expectations. That was boosted by revenues from its Videotron cable, wireless and internet business, which grew by 2.5 per cent to $847-million while sales at the media division fell by 6.5 per cent to $187-million.

It lost 19,500 television customers as well as 500 internet subscribers in the period, which includes the lead up to Quebec’s moving season, when many people disconnect home services.

Quebecor’s media operations, which include the broadcasters TVA Network and TVA sports, were hit by lower advertising revenue after the Montreal Canadiens failed to make the National Hockey League playoffs this year.

The company also has a small sports and entertainment division, which includes the operations of its Videotron Centre arena in Quebec City. Results were largely flat at that division, with revenue of $37-milliion.

Profit across the company declined by more than 50 per cent to $41.3-million, or 18 cents per share, due mainly to a gain of $88-million on the sale of spectrum licences that was recorded in the second quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 45 cents per share, beating average forecasts.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.2 per cent to $417-milliion, in line with predictions but again buoyed by strong performance from the telecom division, where adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.2 per cent to $423-million. The media division posted negative adjusted EBITDA of $0.7-million. (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.)

On June 22, Quebecor completed its $1.69-billion buyout of the remaining interest the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec held in the company’s main subsidiary, Quebecor Media Inc. With that purchase behind it, Quebecor now has full control over its cash flows, giving it more flexibility on matters such as its dividend policy, chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau said in a statement Thursday.

Mr. Péladeau, whose family controls the dual-share class company, returned to Quebecor as CEO last year after a foray into provincial politics. He used personal funds to repay $135,000 in debts incurred during his campaign to become leader of the Parti Quebecois in 2015. Last month he pleaded guilty to violating Quebec electoral law, which stipulates that campaign debts must be paid off by public contributions.

Earlier this week, he said he was reconsidering that plea amid concern that it could affect Quebecor’s ability to maintain government contracts as provincial law bars companies with executives convicted of certain offences from doing business with the government. Quebecor said in a statement on Tuesday that public contracts represent only a small portion of its revenue and have “no material impact on the corporation’s profitability.”

With a file from The Canadian Press