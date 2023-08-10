Quebecor Inc. QBR-B-T says its purchase of Freedom Mobile drove a big boost in earnings last quarter.

The Montreal-based telecommunications company is reporting that net income climbed 10 per cent to $171.3 million in the three months ended June 30 from $156.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

Quebecor says revenues in its second quarter jumped 25 per cent to $1.40 billion from $1.12 billion the year before.

On an adjusted basis, income from continuing operations rose to 79 cents per share last quarter compared to 68 cents per share a year prior, beating analyst expectations of 72 cents per share.

In early April, Quebecor’s Videotron entered the national wireless market through its purchase of Freedom Mobile from Shaw Communications Inc., a condition of Rogers Communications Inc.’s acquisition of Shaw imposed to ease competition concerns surrounding the merger.

Quebecor chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau says its telecom segment, which accounts for 86 per cent of revenue, drove the company’s leap in revenue, more than offsetting losses at its cable division.