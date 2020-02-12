 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebecor’s Peladeau calls Bell a ‘public danger’ at CRTC hearing over Groupe V acquisition

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau, seen during public hearings at the CRTC in Gatineau, Que. on April 17, 2019, accused Bell of being “so dominant that it is no longer controllable.”

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The president and chief executive officer of Quebecor Inc. described Bell Inc. as a “public danger” and “multi-tentacled octopus” at a CRTC hearing Wednesday.

Pierre Karl Peladeau testified before Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission which is considering Bell Media’s potential acquisition of Groupe V Media’s conventional TV network and Noovo video-on-demand service for an undisclosed price.

Peladeau accused its rival of being “so dominant that it is no longer controllable.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the morning, Bell agreed before the CRTC not to close any of the regional V stations in Quebec, if it is authorized to acquire the group.

Although it operates telecommunications, radio, TV and digital services, Bell does not have a general TV channel in French in the country.

It therefore rejected Quebecor’s opposition to the transaction in which it argues that Bell would become too large.

“I don’t think Bell Media is the one dominating,” replied Karine Moses, president of Bell Media Quebec, pointing to market share.

She said V represents “what we lack to compete with the two big players” of the French-speaking market, namely Radio-Canada and TVA.

Bell also made a point of reassuring the CRTC by saying it did not intend to broadcast translated American TV series on V.

The Quebec market is unique in the country because what is popular are Quebec shows, not American series, Moses added.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies