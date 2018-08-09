 Skip to main content

Quebecor’s second-quarter revenue flat as telecom growth offset by media decline

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Quebecor’s second-quarter revenue flat as telecom growth offset by media decline

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Quebecor headquarters in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz

Quebecor Inc.’s revenue in the second quarter was $1.04 billion, up a slight 0.5 per cent from the same time last year as growth at its telecommunications arm was largely offset by a decline in media revenue.

Growth at Quebecor’s Videotron cable, internet and wireless business boosted revenue from telecommunications to $847.2 million, from $826.6 million last year.

Revenue at Quebecor’s media arm fell to $186.6 million from $199.5 million while revenue from the sports and entertainment division was relatively unchanged at $36.9 million, up from $36 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal-based company had $41.3 million of net income attributable to shareholders in the second quarter, or 18 cents a share.

That was down from $137.8 million or 57 cents a share in the second quarter of 2017, when Quebecor’s profit was boosted by a gain from the sale of a spectrum licence.

Adjusted income from continuing operating activities, which excludes the spectrum sale and other items, was $106.2 million or 45 cents a share, up from $88.6 million or 37 cents per Quebecor share.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.