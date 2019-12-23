 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebecor’s Videotron to buy regional telecom provider Cable Amos

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Videotron says it has reached a deal to buy northwest Quebec-focused Teledistribution Amos Inc., also known as Cable Amos, and its television and internet network.

Montreal-based Videotron says the acquisition will give residents in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region access to services including Helix, its new home entertainment and management platform.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Story continues below advertisement

Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., says it had already planned to expand in the area but that the takeover will allow it to connect an even greater number of residents.

The region is also served by Bell Canada subsidiary Cablevision du Nord de Quebec inc.

Cable Amos management says the deal with Videotron will create healthy competition in the region, with the larger company is better positioned to respond to changes in the industry.

Videotron says the deal, which is subject to approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, should close in the spring of 2020.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies