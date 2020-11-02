 Skip to main content

Quebec’s aerospace industry appeals to Ottawa for pandemic aid funding

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The wheel of an Airbus A220 waits to be attached to a plane at a facility in Mirabel, Que., on Sept. 23, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and

The Quebec aerospace sector has a recipe for weathering the severe turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the ingredients is still missing: a financial boost from Ottawa.

Although federal Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly says she wants to preserve the “attractiveness” of this industry, it is unknown if funding called for by many participants will soon be announced.

Asked about the unveiling of an action plan to support the aerospace and aviation sectors, prepared jointly by Aero Montreal and the Montreal Board of Trade, Joly underlined the difficulties but gave no assurances.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the onset of COVID-19, some 4,300 jobs have been lost in the Quebec aerospace industry while the pain has been felt by many companies, such as Bombardier Inc., Pratt & Whitney Canada and Airbus Canada.

While the document released Monday presents many possible solutions, it seeks “robust and rapid intervention,” not only for manufacturing companies, but also for airlines and airports.

In order to help Quebec maintain its third place internationally in aerospace, the report suggests investing in research and development projects, in particular for a “green” aircraft, and resuming domestic and international flights in a “safe” manner.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies