 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebec’s Air Saguenay closing down after plane crash lawsuit, business woes

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jean Tremblay says Air Saguenay will not resume operations next year and is selling off its facilities and equipment.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The president of a Quebec airline being sued by the family of a plane crash victim says he’s going out of business after 40 years.

Jean Tremblay says Air Saguenay will not resume operations next year and is selling off its facilities and equipment.

In a phone interview, Tremblay said the Quebec government’s decision to end the caribou hunt last year was a serious blow to the regional airline, which operates seasonally and mostly serves remote northern locations.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement also comes shortly after the family of one of the seven men who died in a fatal plane crash at a Labrador lake last July announced it was suing the airline, alleging negligence and breach of contractual duties.

Tremblay said that while lawsuits are part of the business of running an airline, the accident would likely make the company’s insurance prohibitively expensive or impossible to renew, which factored into the decision to close.

He expressed hope that another company would buy some or all of his company’s assets and continue to provide plane service to Quebec’s North following the closure, which will result in the loss of some 50 jobs.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies