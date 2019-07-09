 Skip to main content

Report on Business Quebec’s biggest agri-food company buys pork and milling assets of F. Menard

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Quebec’s biggest agri-food company buys pork and milling assets of F. Menard

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ghislain Gervais, president of La Coop federee, speaks to members and guests at the 96th General Annual Meeting on Feb. 22, 2018, in Montreal.

GRAHAM HUGHES/The Canadian Press

La Coop federee, Quebec’s largest agri-food company, has signed a deal to buy the pork and milling assets of F. Menard.

The two companies say La Coop’s Olymel division will absorb F. Menard’s slaughtering and processing operations, and the Sollio Agriculture division will handle the company’s animal feed operations.

F. Menard employs more than 1,200 people with an annual production of over 1.1 million hogs reared across 300 farms – about 15 per cent of pork production in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Founded nearly 60 years ago, the family-run F. Menard is also involved in poultry production, but says those operations are not part of the agreement.

The deal, whose price has not been disclosed, is subject to approval by the Competition Bureau.

The agreement continues a long-term trend of consolidation in Canada’s pork sector, the seventh largest in the world and the third-largest exporter, according to the Agriculture Department.

The deal arrives as China and Canada remain locked in a diplomatic dispute that has seen Beijing suspend all imports of Canadian meat products because of claimed concerns over fraudulent inspection reports.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter