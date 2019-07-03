 Skip to main content

Report on Business Quebec’s Groupe Mach withdraws $14-a-share bid for Transat

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Quebec’s Groupe Mach withdraws $14-a-share bid for Transat

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Groupe Mach says it is withdrawing its bid for Transat A.T., stating the tour operator chose to ignore its proposal even though it featured a higher price than Air Canada’s offer.

Alfred Buggé, head of mergers and acquisitions at Groupe Mach, says Transat was well aware of the Quebec developer’s $14-per-share proposal last week but forged ahead with an Air Canada takeover agreement priced at $13 per share.

Under the definitive agreement, Transat shareholders will convene by Aug. 26 to vote on the Air Canada deal, valued at $520 million. Until then Transat can accept competing offers that would have to be at least $14 per share on top of a $15-million break fee for Air Canada, which could opt to match the superior bid.

Story continues below advertisement

The current deal faces legal and regulatory scrutiny along with resistance from Transat shareholders Letko, Brosseau and Associates and PenderFund Capital Management, which jointly own a 22.06 per cent stake.

Transat and Air Canada announced the transaction last Thursday, which will preserve the Transat and Air Transat brands and keep the head office and key functions in Montreal.

Transat declined to comment on whether the tour operator has received other proposals since last week.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter