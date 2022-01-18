The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a lack of capacity in Quebec’s health care system that might compromise the province’s economic growth potential and thwart Premier François Legault’s ambitious goal of catching up with Ontario on wealth creation, National Bank of Canada’s chief economist says.

“This is not a time for complacency,” Stéfane Marion said in a report published this week. “The government in its next budget should revisit its priorities to ensure that our health care system does not become a structural obstacle to economic growth.”

One of Mr. Legault’s overarching political obsessions, which he repeats frequently in public speeches, is to close what he perceives as an unacceptable wealth gap between Quebec and its neighbours. Gross domestic product per capita was $54,149 in Quebec in 2019 versus Ontario’s $61,315, according to federal statistics.

Quebec has made significant progress narrowing that gap since, and aims to match Ontario’s standard of living within 15 years. But that effort could be undermined by shortcomings in its health care system, Mr. Marion warned.

“If the presence of 282 COVID patients in Quebec intensive-care units … can slow the momentum of an economy of more than eight million people, we have a health care capacity problem that may require an injection of public funds,” the economist said.

He suggested the government consider reviving a special “health contribution” imposed on all Quebec taxpayers instead of a tax on unvaccinated people.

The Legault government has responded to the wave of Omicron infections with much stricter public-health measures than the rest of the continent. Mandatory vaccination passports are required to enter provincial liquor and cannabis stores, a measure that will soon be expanded to big-box retail outlets. A work-from-home order is in place for white-collar employees. Restaurant dining rooms, bars and theatres are closed, and store traffic is capped at half capacity.

The gap between the severity of restrictions in Quebec and the Canadian national average, as measured by the Bank of Canada’s “harshness index,” has never been greater, according to National Bank. As a result the lender has cut its outlook for Quebec’s real GDP growth by more than half a percentage point, predicting it will hit 2.6 per cent this year.

Quebec’s restrictions are in place even though it is not dramatically different from other provinces and countries on many metrics, Mr. Marion said. Daily new COVID-19 cases compared with population is in line with other Canadian provinces. Intensive-care hospitalization is near the average for industrial countries that release such data. Quebec’s vaccination rate – about 85 per cent of the province’s population has received at least one dose and 90 per cent of adults have received two doses – would also be the envy of many countries, the economist said.

This suggests there are other factors in play that account for the government’s aggressive recent response against COVID-19, notably hospital staffing and broader system capacity.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters Tuesday that the past several weeks have proved Mr. Legault has “lost control” of the situation. She criticized the Premier for failing to identify the health sector labour shortage in the pandemic’s early days and not making COVID-19 rapid tests and third vaccine doses available quickly enough later on.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday that new daily hospitalizations appeared to be rising less rapidly compared with prior weeks, even though the number of patients has not yet peaked.

“We’re still in the storm,” Mr. Dubé told reporters at a briefing in Montreal. About 12,000 Quebec health care workers remain off the job because of COVID-19, an improvement from 20,000 earlier this month, according to government statistics.

Quebec on Monday lifted the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew it put in place roughly two weeks ago. But Mr. Dubé said it was still too early to consider lifting any other restrictions.

