Quebec’s Novacap closes its biggest ever private equity fund on heels of $2-billion Nuvei gain

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Quebec’s Novacap closes its biggest ever private equity fund on heels of $2-billion Nuvei gain

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec's Novacap earned more than $2-billion in returns from its investment in payments processing company Nuvei Corp., whose logo is shown here on an electronic sign at the Toronto Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, 2020.

Mark Blinch/Globe and Mail

Quebec private equity stalwart Novacap has raised its largest-ever fund after earning a $2-billion-plus return on its investment in payments processing company Nuvei Corp.

Brossard, Qc.-based Novacap announced Wednesday it has raised US$1.865-billion for its sixth fund specializing in technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) companies. That’s more than double the size of its previous record fund, which raised $940-million in 2019 to invest in industrial companies, and its last TMT fund, which raised $840-million in 2017.

CEO Pascal Tremblay said 40-year-old Novacap, one of the oldest private equity firms in Canada, significantly upped the size of its latest TMT fund from its predecessor because backers of the 2017 fund invested more than $800-milllion in extra capital alongside Novacap. “The current investment pace we have justifies the [latest] fund size,” he said. “We decided we were going to rightsize our fund for our capital deployment base. It’s not a change of mission, we’re going to do more of the same.”

Story continues below advertisement

With last September’s initial public offering by Nuvei and the subsequent run-up of its share price, Mr. Tremblay said Novacap had generated its biggest return to date in dollar terms with its investment. Novacap invested less than $300-million for its Nuvei stake, which is now worth more than $2.7-billion. The firm also sold Montreal-based medical imaging software firm Intelerad Medical Systems Inc. last year for more than $650-million to London-based HGCapital LLP, while Novacap-backed Eddyfi NDT Inc. became one of Canada’s largest private technology companies in 2020 after acquiring two European companies.

Mr. Tremplay said Novacap, which sold out its latest fund in just three months, attracted investors based on “the consistency of the team and the consistency of our track record” over many years, “Investors are not looking at one-hit wonders.” he said. Novacap’s $375-million fourth TMT fund in 2013 is one of the top performing funds of its vintage globally, generating average returns over 20 per cent, according to Pitchbook.

“Their ability to quickly fund raise is a testimony to their performance,” said Didier Leconte, vice president for investments, information technologies and funds management with the Fonds de solidarite FTQ, a long-time Novacap investor.

Novacap plans to invest in 10 to 12 companies, mostly in Canada, typically targeting those with $30-million to $500-million in sales and valued at up to $300-million. Mr. Tremblay noted firms backed by Novacap have tended to buy companies overseas, spending a combined $2-billion on European-based companies in the last two years alone.

Mr. Tremblay said the biggest change with this fund is that more than 70 per cent of backers are from outside Canada, up from half for the last fund.

The new Novacap fund comes amid a prolonged flush period for private equity funds. Deloitte predicted recently that fund managers globally will have US$5.8-trillion in assets under management by 2025, up from US$4.5-billion in 2019. A recent survey by Torys found three-quarters of Canadian institutional investors plan to maintain or increase their investment in private equity funds this year; one-third identified the technology sector as their top choice for investment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies