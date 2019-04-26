Quebec’s securities watchdog clears Bombardier in probe of executive stock-sale program

Quebec’s securities watchdog has cleared Bombardier Inc. of any wrongdoing in a probe of its executive stock-sale program but said the plane and train maker should consider scrapping the controversial plan.

The regulator was able to identify no violation of securities law by Bombardier or its senior executives during the implementation of the company’s automatic share-disposal program (ASDP), the Autorité des Marchés Financiers said in a statement Friday. But the regulator, known as the AMF, said the company should weigh whether to keep it.

“The rapidly evolving situation at Bombardier Inc. shortly after the ASDP was implemented combined with the brief period between its implementation and the start of transactions and the significant volatility in the company’s forecasts and earnings led to a negative perception of the plan,” the regulator said. “In light of this, the AMF has strongly recommended that Bombardier Inc. reconsider the merits of maintaining its ASDP.”

In a statement, Bombardier said it was pleased by the outcome and that it would follow the regulator’s recommendation. The company will ask its board of directors to pass a resolution to end the program at its annual meeting of shareholders next week.

Bombardier shares fell 4.6 per cent to $2.37 in trading Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, losing more ground after the company issued a profit and revenue warning Thursday.

The AMF launched a probe into Bombardier’s executive stock-sale program last November and asked the company to suspend all trades tied to it. The company complied and has co-operated with the review, the regulator said.

The probe came after Bombardier was criticized for launching the share-disposition program last August, prior to the release of bad news that sent its share price sharply lower.

One of the key questions is whether Bombardier management was in possession of potentially market-moving information at the time the company set up the plan for its executives. On Nov. 8, just weeks after the system was set up, the plane maker announced a major restructuring effort that included 5,000 job cuts as well a US$600-million shortfall in cash-flow projections for the year because of delays in delivering trains. The stock dropped 24 per cent that day.

Some observed that the share-sales program was launched before bad news was disclosed, but Bombardier said the program was created at a time when trading was permitted under its internal guidelines and under applicable securities laws.

In an interview published with Quebecor’s Journal de Montréal in November, Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare denied setting up the system to sell stock before bad news was disclosed. “We would never do that,” he was quoted as saying. “We are far too professional and ethical for that.”

Automatic share sales plans allow senior executives to exercise options and sell shares without running afoul of Canadian insider-trading regulations, which forbid executives from trading shares while they have material information that has not been disclosed to shareholders. The trades are supposed to be made according to pre-arranged instructions given to arms-length brokers.

Concordia University business professor Michel Magnan, who specializes in corporate governance issues, has said executives may be shielded from accusations of trading with insider information by making their share sales automatic at predetermined time periods, but they can still face criticisms about the timing of their decision to set up the sales program in the first place.

“In the Bombardier case, the fact that insiders decided to set a program at a time when the stock was at a high and for a considerable number of shares does not inspire confidence, especially in the context in which it is being said that the turnaround is still under way,” Prof. Magnan said.