Rapid COVID-19 tests could become workplace norm this fall

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Rapid COVID-19 tests could become workplace norm this fall

Irene Galea
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A nurse prepares to administer rapid COVID-19 tests at a construction site in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Demand for rapid COVID-19 tests could grow this fall, as companies begin to press returning workers to prove they aren’t infectious.

In coming months, as COVID-19 variants of concern continue to circulate and many workers remain unvaccinated, taking a test before work could become commonplace. Some companies are saying they will provide employees with rapid antigen tests, which produce results in minutes, until pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Rapid tests can detect COVID-19 infectiousness even in asymptomatic people, which can help to identify and isolate infections and reduce further spread. Public-health authorities consider the tests an important additional step on top of vaccinations, masks and physical distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

The fertilizer company Nutrien will be ramping up its rapid test use as employees return to the office this fall, according to executive vice-president Michael Webb.

“If an individual wants to come back in the office and, for whatever reason, medical or otherwise, doesn’t want to be vaccinated or can’t be vaccinated, then we would ask for them to do a rapid test,” he said.

In Ontario, employers can pick up free tests, provided by Health Canada to their local chambers of commerce. Rocco Rossi, president of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, said he expects the tests to continue to be made available at no charge.

“Against the billions of dollars of impact on the economy, a few million dollars on distributing rapid tests is a no-brainer,” Mr. Rossi said.

Mr. Rossi said that there is a possibility that rapid testing might be expanded beyond just employees. Customers entering a store or workplace, for instance, might also be asked to take rapid tests in the future.

“Getting that reassurance that it’s safe to go out and do business again and to engage in more ordinary activities is absolutely critical,” said Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “Rapid tests will play an important part in that.”

Many Canadians, especially essential and on-site workers, already take routine rapid tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Janice Stein, founding director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, helped develop a rapid-test pilot program with the University of Toronto’s Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) earlier this year.

The CDL partnered with 12 large companies, including Air Canada, the Bank of Nova Scotia and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, to develop strategies for widespread work force rapid testing. Since January, the project has grown to include 550 companies across the country – with more waiting to join the program, according to Ms. Stein.

“When you go downtown to get in an elevator, you can just open your phone, show ‘Screen Negative’ and go,” Ms. Stein said.

Suncor Energy Inc., one of the first companies to participate in the CDL program, currently requires testing for people entering worksites, and for all passengers on its charter flights departing from Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatoon airports, according to spokesperson Paul Newmarch.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and its subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart were early participants in the CDL program. William Cheung, a senior vice-president at Shoppers Drug Mart, said Loblaw asks – but does not require – its 100,000 employees to submit to regular screening. Many of them are front-line workers.

Both Suncor and Loblaw say they plan to use rapid testing in the workplace until pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

But it is unclear whether businesses will be allowed to mandate rapid tests for their employees. In at least one case, a legal authority was asked to intervene.

In June, an arbitrator upheld a construction company’s right to mandate twice-weekly rapid tests for all people entering job sites where the risk of viral transmission was deemed to be high.

Local 183 of the Labourers’ Union brought the grievance against EllisDon Construction Ltd. An arbitrator dismissed the case on the grounds that physical distancing was not always possible on-site, that workers were at high risk of viral transmission and that the company’s testing facilities were hygienic and private.

Erich Schafer, a lawyer who worked on the case, said that while it does not necessarily set a binding precedent, it could pave the way for other companies to make rapid testing mandatory.

Testing isn’t the only issue that remains to be resolved between employers and employees. It is also unclear if companies will have the right to require their employees be vaccinated. In the United States, investment bank Morgan Stanley, Brown University and Columbia University have said that their staff will be required to be vaccinated before returning to their offices.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies