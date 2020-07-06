RBC boosts target for visible minorities in executive roles to 30 per cent

Royal Bank of Canada is raising its target for visible minorities in executive roles to 30 per cent and boosting support for young people of colour and Black entrepreneurs in an effort to confront issues of systemic bias an inequity.

Canada’s largest bank announced a series of new commitments on Monday that include increasing its internal diversity target for executives from the current 20-per-cent goal to 30 per cent. RBC is also making anti-racism and anti-bias training mandatory for all employees, promising to make $100-million in loans to Black entrepreneurs over five years, and will recruit candidates who are Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) to fill 40 per cent of all summer internships.

The new pledges by RBC come amid a wave of protests against anti-Black racism around the world that have brought greater attention to issues of bias, inequality and the disadvantages faced by visible minorities. That has highlighted continued inequities across corporate Canada, especially in senior jobs, including at Canada’s banks.

At RBC, 37 per cent of the bank’s 85,000 staff are minorities and 1.6 per cent are indigenous, according to 2019 figures. Among executives, 19 per cent are minorities and 1.3 per cent are Indigenous. And none of the ten most senior executive officers listed on the bank’s website identify as a visible minority, though RBC’s chief auditor William Onuwa is Black, and reports directly to chief executive officer Dave McKay.

In a press release, RBC said diversity and inclusion is “a cornerstone” of the bank’s values, but added: “We also know we’re not immune from systemic bias and believe we have more work to do to better understand, identify and address issues that impede the success of Black, Indigenous and other racialized groups in our workforce.”

Direct comparisons with other banks are difficult, as data is not reported consistently, but visible minorities represented 38 per cent of all staff at Toronto-Dominion Bank in 2019, and 39 per cent at Bank of Montreal in 2018 – the most recent data available. At TD, visible minorities held nearly 18 per cent of senior management roles, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it has visible minorities in 18 per cent of board-approved executive roles. CIBC has set a target to raise that number to 22 per cent by 2022.

On Monday, RBC also said it will earmark $50-million of funds previously committed to its RBC Future Launch program, a $500-million program designed to help prepare youth for the work place, to offer skills development and mentoring to 25,000 BIPOC young people. And the bank is promising expanded reporting on diversity efforts, including racial and ethnic data in pay equity reporting, starting in 2021.

More in-depth reporting will be necessary to fulfill some of the bank’s commitments. RBC does not currently track race in its lending, but will need to start collecting that data to ensure it’s meeting its loan target for Black entrepreneurs.

Pressure has been mounting on large companies to make their own ranks more diverse, but also to fight racism by using their clout to help bring about broader societal change.

Last week, RBC and other large Canadian banks announced they would pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram for July, in step with a growing international business boycott of Facebook Inc.‘s ad business. The movement is led by U.S. civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League, and aims to put pressure on Facebook to do more to combat racist and hateful content on its platforms.

