RBC CEO calls for government stimulus to combat economic hit from coronavirus

Managing the economic fallout of coronavirus will require coordinated monetary and fiscal policy interventions – including possible tax cuts or other government stimulus -- due to the complex nature of the concurrent supply and demand shocks, Royal Bank of Canada chief executive David McKay said Tuesday.
“I don't think purely monetary rate cuts are going to satisfy the disruption that's coming at corporate cash flows and consumer cash flows,” Mr. McKay said on Tuesday morning at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference, which is happening online, after the in-person event was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
“We’re having an ongoing dialogue with governments around the world around coordinated and effective and targeted fiscal stimulus, whether that’s payroll tax cuts or whatever mechanism has to be used to inject cash flow into the economy,” he said.
His comments come a day after a stunning market selloff that saw major global indexes, including the S&P 500 and S&P/TSX composite index, post their steepest one-day drop since 2008 and oil prices fall by around 25 per cent.
COVID-19 poses a unique challenge given its disruption of global supply chains, but also its impact on demand, as consumer behaviour changes due to fear and quarantines, Mr McKay said. How bad it gets ultimately depends on how quickly the health crisis can be brought under control, he said.
"Broadly you'll start to see different industries struggle at different cadences of demand disruption,” he said, highlighting the short-term challenges for the energy industry, as well as for transportation, entertainment and food services.
“You've seen supply and a lot of manufacturing that was disrupted for four to five weeks in Asia has come back online, so I think supply chains are stronger than maybe we think they were; but this is really about demand disruption now, and potential supply disruption if we have to quarantine significant numbers of individuals who have a risk, as Italy is going through right now,” he said.
The main policy interventions so far have come in the form of rate cuts. Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada cut their key overnight borrowing rates by half a percentage point last week. This had a positive effect on credit spreads, said Mr. McKay.
“We saw that particularly in investment-grade issuers over the past four or five days, spreads over reference rates increased because reference rates have decreased so significantly, net yields are actually coming down on the investment grade side,” he said.
“That helps ease the pain of potentially softer revenues from demand disruption and demand delays on revenues and client activity,” he said.
For RBC itself, and with all banks, rate cuts are typically seen as a negative, as lower interest rates force banks to cut the interest rates they charge on loans. Last week’s rate cuts will have a more immediate impact on RBC’s business in the U.S., Mr. McKay said.
“Given the more short-term duration, variable rate nature of assets and how they price on a U.S. balance sheet, the translation of lower rates into NIM [net interest margin] compression and revenue hit is much quicker, and we would see that in our own commercial business in particular, and certainly in the wealth management franchise,” Mr. McKay said.
It will take longer for the rate cuts to hit RBC’s net interest margin in Canada, he said, “given the longer duration of the assets on our [Canadian] balance sheet, particularly mortgages, which make up a significant component of our balance sheet, and Canadian bank's balance sheets.
“Those will reprice over a four- to five-year period, therefore the immediate translation into lower rates is less impactful in the short term and will take a while to blend into our revenue streams and into out NIM,” he said.
The one monetary policy tool he hopes Canadian and U.S. central bankers don’t pursue is a move towards negative interest rates, something that has become increasingly common in Europe in recent years.
“It’s very difficult on the [banking] industry, and difficult to maintain an investment profile in a negative rate environment. I get the sentiment from central bankers that we would have to expend all coordinated fiscal and monetary stimulus down to zero before we’d consider negative rates," he said.
