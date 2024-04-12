Skip to main content
Ian McGugan and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: New reporting rules around bare trusts cost Canadian accounting firms and their clients close to $1-billion before the Canada Revenue Agency made a last-minute decision not to enforce them for 2023, a survey of the firms suggests. And those weren’t the only folks losing money. Tilray Brands Inc., a prominent cannabis producer, reported a loss of US$105-million for its third fiscal quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with a loss of US$1.2-billion a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time impairment charge. And Postmedia News reported a net loss of $20.1-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $20.8-million a year earlier.

Also: There were plenty of comings and goings at Canadian banks

1The Bank of Canada surprised no one this week when it decided to hold its policy interest rate steady at 5 per cent. However, Governor Tiff Macklem did lift spirits by saying a rate cut was “within the realm of possibilities” in:
a. May
b. June
c. July
d. August

b. June. Mr. Macklem indicated a rate cut is possible at the next meeting of the Bank of Canada’s governing council in June, but cautioned the central bank would require evidence that the recent decline in inflation is sustained and durable.

2Royal Bank of Canada terminated Nadine Ahn, its chief financial officer, after reports she had favored a vice-president with whom she had an undisclosed personal relationship. How did the relationship come to light?
a. From an internal tip line
b. From posts on Instagram
c. From a joint real estate purchase
d. From a misdirected e-mail

a. From an internal tip line. The bank received a complaint on an internal tip line on March 11, leading to a probe of one of the institution's most senior executives.

3Movie theatre operator Cineplex Inc. reported this week that its box office revenue for March was:
a. Down 10 per cent from a year ago
b. Flat compared to a year ago
c. Up 20 per cent from a year ago
d. Up more than 40 per cent from a year ago

d. Up more than 40 per cent from a year ago. Cineplex’s box office revenue in March was up 46 per cent compared to a year ago. Credit goes largely to Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4.

4Prognosticators seemed to be competing for a gloom award this week. Who warned that the world economy is on track for the “Tepid Twenties,” a decade of slow growth?
a. JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon
b. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde
c. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva
d. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem

c. Kristalina Georgieva. Ms. Georgieva blamed a widespread slowdown in productivity growth for her gloomy forecast. She said the IMF’s five-year outlook for global growth is now just above 3 per cent a year, considerably below the historical average of 3.8 per cent.

5More gloom: Who warned that interest rates could climb above 8 per cent?
a. JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon
b. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde
c. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva
d. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem

a. Jamie Dimon. Mr. Dimon said in his annual letter to shareholders that geopolitics and political polarization are creating the biggest risks since the Second World War. He also said that while financial markets think there is a “70 to 80 per cent” chance of the United States economy achieving a soft landing, he personally thinks the probability is “a lot less” than that.

6And one final gloomy tidbit: Which country’s credit outlook was downgraded this week by bond analysts at Fitch Ratings?
a. Japan
b. Canada
c. China
d. United States

c. China. Fitch says risks to China's public finances are rising as the country attempts to shift away from heavy reliance on its troubled property sector to drive growth. Despite downgrading the credit outlook to negative, the agency kept China’s sovereign debt rated at A+.

7If it’s not gloom, it’s anger, especially in Latin America, where politics are taking a nasty and personal turn. Which regional leader recently called the supporters of another regional leader a “small-penis club”?
a. Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
b. Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro
c. Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa
d. Argentine’s Javier Milei

d. Argentine’s Javier Milei. Mr. Milei, a libertarian firebrand, levelled the insult against supporters of Mr. Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s left-leaning president. But, hey, Mr. Lopez Obrador has called Mr. Milei an “ultraconservative fascist.”

8Canada completed about 240,000 housing units in 2023. How many would it have to complete every year between now and 2030 simply to meet new demand, according to a Royal Bank of Canada report this week?
a. 260,000
b. 280,000
c. 300,000
d. 320,000

d. 320,000. The country needs 320,000 new housing units annually simply to meet new demand, RBC estimates. It expects the housing affordability crisis to hit even more alarming levels in coming years unless governments take bold policy steps.

9The Ontario government unveiled a housing bill this week designed to spur home construction. What would it do?
a. Eliminate requirements for parking spaces in developments near public-transit stations
b. Allow developers to freely construct fourplexes in just about any residential neighborhood
c. Allow housing in parts of the province’s Greenbelt area
d. Force municipalities to use a five-year phase-in period for any increase to fees they charge developers for new infrastructure

a. Eliminate requirements for parking spaces near stations. The elimination of some parking-space requirements could lower the price of some condos by $2,000 to $100,000 each, the province estimates. However, the bill does not require municipalities to allow fourplexes, an idea proposed by the Ontario Conservatives’ own 2022 blue-ribbon housing task force.

10Nikolai Tangen manages Norway’s US$1.6-trillion sovereign wealth fund. What does he also do?
a. DJ weddings and other events
b. Host a podcast
c. Write poetry
d. Train parachutists

b. Host a podcast. Mr. Tangen's podcast, In Good Company, features interviews with chief executives of the companies that the fund invests in. Elon Musk was a recent guest.

11“Slower and shallower.” Those were the words that former Bank of Canada and Bank of England chief Mark Carney used this week to describe:
a. The current crop of global leaders
b. The outlook for interest rate cuts
c. The challenges facing maritime transport in the Panama Canal
d. The need for complex central bank communications to be compressed into easy-to-digest sound bites

b. The outlook for interest rate cuts. Mr. Carney warned that interest rates are unlikely to return to prepandemic lows and that cuts would likely come more slowly than the market expects.

12Membership fees for luxury golf clubs in Florida have skyrocketed as a result of pandemic-driven migration to the southern state. How much does it now cost to join the exclusive La Gorce Country Club in Miami?
a. US$300,000
b. US$500,000
c. US$700,000
d. US$1-million

c. US$700,000. The US$700,000 membership fee is up from about US$200,000 before the pandemic, according to the Financial Times.

