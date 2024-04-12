Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: New reporting rules around bare trusts cost Canadian accounting firms and their clients close to $1-billion before the Canada Revenue Agency made a last-minute decision not to enforce them for 2023, a survey of the firms suggests. And those weren’t the only folks losing money. Tilray Brands Inc., a prominent cannabis producer, reported a loss of US$105-million for its third fiscal quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with a loss of US$1.2-billion a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time impairment charge. And Postmedia News reported a net loss of $20.1-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $20.8-million a year earlier.

Also: There were plenty of comings and goings at Canadian banks