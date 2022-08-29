RBC’s RY-T climate policies have been deemed mild enough to pass a Texas test on whether banks are boycotting oil and gas companies.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar last week named 10 financial institutions including BlackRock Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG that it deems to be boycotting fossil fuels, which under a law passed last year means they are barred from participating in the state’s sizable bond market.

Major U.S. banks including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase wound down their involvement in the state’s bond market last year following passage of the law and a similar one targeting banks that boycott gun manufacturers and associations.

The state’s definition of boycotting energy companies includes any action, without ordinary business purpose, taken to limit a bank’s commercial relations with an oil and gas company because it does not go beyond minimum environmental requirements.

RBC was one of 19 financial institutions that Texas flagged for further investigation, in part because of the bank’s commitment to net-zero lending by 2050.

In a written response to the state’s inquiry, RBC said it greatly values its relationship with Texas, highlighting that it provides financial services to many companies in the oil and gas industry and has a credit risk exposure to the sector of $25 billion.

