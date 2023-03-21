Royal Bank of Canada RY-T has instructed employees to return to the office three to four days a week as companies grapple with convincing workers to leave their work from home setups.

In an internal memo to employees Tuesday, RBC said that starting May 1, employees will have the option to work from home one or two days a week, depending on the requirements of their team. RBC said that without frequent in-person engagement, its long-term competitiveness is at risk.

“When our teams come together on-site more frequently, we are solving complex problems faster, learning and growing more effectively, and ultimately building deeper connections with one another,” RBC said in an email from its executive team.

“We want to continue to encourage these healthy and positive face-to-face moments while ensuring a level of flexibility that we know is important. For this reason, we are shifting toward a more consistent approach to in-person routines that will double down on our culture and lay the foundation to protect our competitive edge in the years ahead.”

The bank said that senior leaders from various businesses will finalize plans and provide an update to individual teams on how they are expected to return to the office more often. An RBC spokesperson confirmed the details of the memo.

“This adjustment may not be simple for everyone, but it is the best thing to do for Team RBC,” the bank said.

The move comes after RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay said in early March that productivity and innovation have taken a hit as workers continue to work from home for most of the week. The head of Canada’s largest lender made the comments during a conference call to discuss the bank’s first-quarter earnings.

“We’re in a discovery area and trying to find balance with employees and you hear a lot of commentary about it,” Mr. McKay said in response to an analyst question about risks in the commercial real estate market. “I think most CEOs would tell you that there is a productivity loss.”

He added that productivity gains and losses depend on the department and the nature of the work. Mr. McKay said that CEOs globally have been focused on how hybrid work models could evolve, and the impact that could have on the efficiency and creativity of their teams.

In an internal memo in August, he asked employees to “come together more often in person to work and collaborate.” An RBC spokesperson said at the time that the bank had asked most of its employees to work from the office two or three times a week by the end of September.

The Toronto-based bank is one of the country’s largest employers, staffing 97,000 people across Canada and the United States, as well as at offices in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Companies have struggled with employees resisting calls for teams to return to the workplace. While traffic in Toronto’s once bustling financial district has picked up from pandemic lows, the pace of workers returning to the downtown core varies widely depending on the day of the week. Tuesday to Thursday is the busiest part of the week, while offices and retailers are largely empty on Monday and Friday.

The percentage of employees in the financial district as of early March sat at an average of 43 per cent of prepandemic occupancy levels, according to data from consulting firm Strategic Regional Research Alliance.