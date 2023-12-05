Canada’s federal agency responsible for preventing and combatting money laundering and terrorist financing imposed its largest-ever fine Tuesday on Royal Bank of Canada.

The $7.475-million penalty was levied after the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or FinTRAC, found RBC committed three violations of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

FinTRAC issued just six financial penalties worth a combined $1.1-million during its most recent fiscal year, with the RBC fine being “by far the largest penalty we’ve ever levied,” FinTRAC spokesperson Darren Gibb said.

It is also the first monetary penalty FinTRAC has ever imposed on one of Canada’s six largest banks. The agency has issued more than 125 penalties in total since receiving legislative authority to do so in 2008.

The penalty was imposed for administrative violations committed by RBC, FinTRAC said, and not for criminal offences related to money laundering or terrorist activity financing.

RBC will not appeal, spokesperson Gillian McArdle said in an emailed statement, though the bank “believes the fine is not at all commensurate with an administrative matter where there is no connection to money laundering or terrorist financing offences.”

“Equally important, there is no finding that anyone exercised judgment in bad faith or knowingly contributed to violations,” Ms. McArdle said.

According to a public notice on the FinTRAC website that describes the violations, they were discovered during the course of a compliance examination in 2022. RBC “failed to submit 16 suspicious transaction reports, out of 130 case files reviewed, where there were reasonable grounds to suspect that transactions were related to the commission or attempted commission of a money laundering or terrorist activity financing offence,” FinTRAC said.

RBC also failed to file separate suspicious transaction reports for different branch locations, FinTRAC said, with a review of a two-month sample finding 29 out of 34 reports included transactions for multiple locations. The third violation was a failure to keep written policies and procedures up to date, FinTRAC said, specifically noting RBC’s “policies and procedures provided inconsistent guidance” on when a suspicious transaction report should be submitted.

Last month, chief executive officer of FinTRAC chief executive officer Sarah Paquet gave a speech to the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists in Toronto vowing to crack down on businesses that cut corners on compliance.

“This is not acceptable and we are actively stepping up our enforcement action in these cases and all cases that go to the heart of protecting Canada and Canadians,” Ms. Paquet said. “We will confront those businesses that are not meeting their moral and social responsibilities. And, when we do so, we will be more open and transparent about the nature of their violations.”