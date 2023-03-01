The RBC logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto.Mark Blinch/Reuters

Royal Bank of Canada RY-T posted a drop in first-quarter profit but outperformed analyst expectations as higher loan-loss reserves and costs offset stronger trading revenue and interest rate-fuelled margins.

RBC earned $3.2-billion, or $2.29 per share, in the three months that ended Jan. 31. That compared with $4.1-billion, or $2.84 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including tax-related adjustments, the bank said it earned $3.10 per share, edging out the $2.94 per share analysts estimated, according to Refinitiv.

“As our first quarter results demonstrate, we are prudently managing risk while delivering strong revenue growth driven by our diversified business model,” RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay said in a statement.

The bank maintained its quarterly dividend at $1.32 per share.

RBC is the fourth major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal posted lower profit that still beat analyst expectations, while Bank of Nova Scotia posted lower-than-expected results. National Bank of Canada also reports Wednesday, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday.

In the quarter, RBC set aside $532-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks reserve to cover sour loans. In the same quarter last year, RBC had reserved $105-million in provisions.

Total revenue climbed to $15.1-billion, up 16 per cent in the quarter, as a boost in net interest income – the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay on deposits – and global markets offset weaker insurance results. But expenses grew 17 per cent to $7.68-billion, which the bank said was driven compensation and technology investments.

Profit from personal and commercial banking was $2.13-billion, up 8 per cent from a year earlier, driven by wider spreads from interest rate increases. Canadian banking loans jumped 9 per cent in the quarter, boosted by a 15 per cent increase in business lending and 13 per cent in credit cards.

The wealth management division generated $848-million in profit, a slight 3 per cent on stronger net interest income boosted by higher rates, as well as transaction revenue. This was offset by lower average fee-based client assets largely driven amid market volatility, higher loan loss provisions, compensation, and a legal provision in its U.S. arm.

Capital markets profit rose 9 per cent to $1.22-billion, as higher activity in fixed income trading and a favourable tax rate offset by lower corporate and investment banking revenue from slower debt and equity activity and lower loans. And profit in insurance dropped 25 per cent to $148-million, largely on higher capital funding costs.