Royal Bank of Canada reported higher fourth-quarter profit and raised its dividend by 11 per cent but earnings fell shy of analysts’ estimates despite strong performance from its core retail banking unit.

The Toronto-based bank lifted its quarterly dividend to $1.20 per share, and also announced a plan to buy back up to 45 million shares - about 3.2 per cent of shares outstanding.

For the three months that ended Oct. 31, RBC earned $3.9-billion, or $2.68 per share, compared with $3.2-billion, or $2.23 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted for certain items, RBC said it earned $2.71 per share. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, according to Refinitiv.

For the full 2021 fiscal year, RBC reported revenue of $49.7-billion, up 5 per cent from 2020.

RBC is the second major bank to report fourth-quarter earnings after Bank of Nova Scotia released results that topped analysts’ expectations and also raised its dividend by 11 per cent on Tuesday.

In the personal and commercial banking unit, fourth-quarter profit was $2-billion, up 35 per cent from a year earlier as loans and deposits each increased by 9 per cent. But the division’s profit dipped when compared to the third quarter as spreads tightened.

Capital markets profit was $920-million, up 10 per cent year over year after a busy quarter for mergers and acquisitions. Wealth management profit was $558-million, up 2 per cent from last year but down sharply from the prior quarter largely due to a $116-million legal provision recorded in its U.S. wealth division.

Earnings from insurance were $267-million, up 5 per cent from a year earlier, and investor and treasury services profit increased 20 per cent to $109-million.

The bank recovered $227-million in provisions for credit losses, boosting its total profits, as economic forecasts improved and actual losses from defaulting loans remained unusually low.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.