RBC hikes dividend, posts profit gain as bank earnings kick off

Royal Bank of Canada reported a 5-per-cent rise in quarterly profit and raised its dividend as strong results from personal and commercial banking as well as wealth management offset a weak quarter in capital markets.

For the three months that ended July 31, RBC's profit was $3.26-billion, or $2.22 per share, compared with $3.11-billion, or $2.10, a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, RBC said it earned $2.26 per share, whereas analysts had expected $2.31 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

RBC increased its quarterly dividend by 3 cents per share, to $1.05.

Toronto-based RBC, which is Canada's largest bank by assets, is the first major bank to report results for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts had been looking to the bank's results as a bellwether for the sector, as the outlook for banks is clouded by global trade tensions and weakening economic conditions in some major economies.

RBC's provisions for credit losses, or the money banks set aside to cover bad loans, amounted to $425-million in the third quarter, up 23 per cent from a year earlier. But that compares with historically low levels a year ago, and RBC's ratio of provisions to overall loans declined slightly from the second quarter.

Profit from personal and commercial banking increased 10 per cent to $1.66-billion, compared with a year earlier, while wealth management profit rose 11 per cent to $693-million. But profit from capital markets fell 6 per cent to $653-million as the division recorded higher expected loan losses amid what the bank called "challenging market conditions."

On Wednesday, RBC also announced that Doug McGregor, the head of its capital markets arm, will retire at the end of January after 37 years at the bank. He has led RBC Capital Markets, the brand name for the investment and corporate banking unit under RBC Dominion Securities Inc., since 2008, and also oversees the bank's investor and treasury services group.

"Doug will be leaving the business well-positioned for continued success," said RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay, in a news release. Mr. McKay also praised Mr. McGregor's leadership as "exemplary."

Succeeding Mr. McGregor as group head of capital markets is Derek Neldner, who has long been seen as a rising star at RBC and has been responsible for the bank's global investment banking business since last year.

Mike Bowick, who is in charge of RBC’s global markets business, will be named President of RBC Capital Markets in November, reporting to Mr. Neldner. And Doug Guzman, who leads wealth management, will take over Mr. McGregor’s responsibilities for investor and treasury services.

