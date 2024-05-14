RBC hires Goldman Sachs banker to lead Canadian equity capital markets

Royal Bank of Canada has hired a Goldman Sachs banker to lead its domestic equity capital markets business as the lender rejigs the corporate and investment bank’s leadership team.

Goldman Sachs managing director of Canadian equity capital markets Jackie Nixon is joining Canada’s largest lender in August, according to an internal memo viewed by The Globe. On Monday, RBC launched a leadership shakeup in its investment banking unit in a bid to bolster global growth in its capital markets division.

While the bank is looking for opportunities abroad, RBC Capital Markets head Derek Neldner said Monday that maintaining the bank’s market-leading position in Canada “is critical and core to our strategy.”

RBC’s capital markets business holds 10 per cent of the market share in Canada, ranking it as the top corporate and investment bank in the country. It also ranked in the top spot in equity league tables in the first quarter of 2024, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Ms. Nixon started her 16-year capital markets and investment banking career at Goldman Sachs in Toronto, and has also worked in New York and London. She spent five years at RBC Capital Markets before moving back to the U.S. bank in her most recent role leading its Toronto-based equity capital markets team, focusing on originating, structuring and executing equity and equity-linked financings.

Ms. Nixon will report to global co-heads of equity capital markets Nitin Babbar and John Kolz.