RBC hits back at Facebook report, says it couldn’t see users' messages

Royal Bank of Canada is pushing back on a report that alleges the lender had access to private messages sent through Facebook, forcefully arguing that it never had such rights.

“We did not have the ability to see users’ messages,” RBC said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

The statement follows a report from the New York Times that alleges a number of large companies were given preferential access to Facebook user data, including private messages, through partnerships they formed with the social-media giant.

The partnerships have come into focus over the past few weeks, after the head of a British parliamentary investigation into Facebook released hundreds of the social-media giant’s internal e-mails, saying the company entered into contracts with a host of large firms, including RBC.

Late Tuesday, the New York Times made more specific allegations, noting that Facebook “allowed Spotify, Netflix and the Royal Bank of Canada to read, write and delete users’ private messages, and to see all participants on a thread – privileges that appeared to go beyond what the companies needed to integrate Facebook into their systems, the records show.”

RBC formed a partnership with Facebook in 2013 to launch a program that would allow its clients to send money transfers through the Facebook Messenger service. After the e-mails from the British parliamentary investigation were released, RBC said it only had access to the unique “userids” of Facebook users, which allowed the bank to integrate the money-transfer tool into its own apps, and to also monitor the service for money laundering.

On Wednesday, RBC went further, spelling out that it did not have access to private messages.

“RBC’s use of the Facebook platform was limited to the development of a service that enabled clients to facilitate payment transactions to their Facebook friends, which was launched in December 2013. As part of our security and fraud protocols, we needed to uniquely identify the recipient of funds and payments to securely process the transaction and deliver the notification. We did not have the ability to see users’ messages,” the bank said in a statement.

“We decommissioned the service in 2015 and our limited access, which was used strictly to enable our clients’ payments, ended at that time,” the bank added.

In the New York Times story, spokespeople for Spotify and Netflix said they were not aware of the access Facebook had granted them.

The extent of Facebook’s sharing of user data has come into focus in recent weeks because of the e-mails released by the British Parliament. Before that, there had been reports that Facebook had preferential relationships with certain companies, but there were few specifics.

The e-mails released in Britain, however, offered much more detail. The documents are part of a U.S. lawsuit against Facebook by California app developer Six4Three. A California court has sealed the material, but the founder of Six4Three recently gave it to Damian Collins, the chair of the British House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, which has launched a wide-ranging investigation into how Facebook manages personal data and the spread of disinformation.

Mr. Collins said in early December the documents showed that Facebook entered into “whitelisting” agreements with companies including Royal Bank, Netflix, Airbnb and Lyft that gave them access to friends data in return for online advertising, even after Facebook restricted access in 2015.

“It is not clear that there was any user consent for this nor how Facebook decided which companies should be whitelisted or not,” Mr. Collins said. Whitelisting involves compiling a list of companies that will be offered access to particular information. Mr. Collins added that “it is clear that increasing revenues from major app developers was one of the key drivers behind the [2015 access change] at Facebook.”

Facebook changed its access policy in 2015 to prevent app developers from collecting data from friends of users who downloaded their apps. That was how London-based Cambridge Analytica obtained personal information from more than 80 million Facebook users in 2014. When the e-mails were released on Dec. 5, however, it was not clear exactly what data were shared with companies named in the internal e-mails.

Several e-mails related to granting Royal Bank access to Facebook data in 2013 so the bank could develop an app that would allow customers to transfer money via Facebook Messenger. One e-mail talked about giving Royal Bank the same “extended [access] agreement” as Netflix, although it is not clear from the e-mails exactly how much access Royal Bank got or how much it spent on Facebook advertising.

An e-mail from Sachin Monga, who was a product developer at Facebook Canada at the time, noted that Royal Bank was a whitelist entity and added: “I believe [the new RBC app] will be one of the biggest [advertising] campaigns ever run in Canada.” He also mentioned that Facebook teams were excited about the app’s potential to make the financial-services industry rethink the role of Facebook in retail banking, and to be a test case "for more compelling high-signal ‘transactions’ over FB messages (sending money, sharing files, customer service with a business, etc.).”